Have you ever been involved in any accidents at work? Are you looking for information about how to process your accident at work claims? Then look no further.

Here is a detailed explanation of how to claim for any accident that happened to you at your workplace.

Who can claim?

If you have been involved in an accident at your place of work through no fault of your own, you may be eligible for compensation. Many employers don’t follow health and safety protocols, resulting in injuries to their employees. As most of us depend on our income to pay our never-ending bills, taking time off after an accident at work makes most of us think twice about it.

Common workplace accidents

There are thousands of, if not more, accidents that can occur at a workplace, mainly depending on the type of industry. Some common causes of accidents that result in injuries include; old/damaged machinery, outdated and dangerous working practices, misused or non-existing PPE, and the list.

Steps to take after an accident occurs at your place of work

The first and arguably one of the essential steps to be taken is to make sure that either yourself or a colleague reports the incident to the manager as quickly as possible. It is then the manager’s responsibility to record it in the company accident book. It is advisable to have more than one employee inform the manager to back this up if needed when making your accident at work claims.

If you are a trade union member, it is advised that you contact your representative as soon as possible to inform them of what has happened. They are there to help you with all matters related to your work, and contacting them, can bolden your claim.

The next step would be to get witness statements from any work colleagues present at the time of the accident. The more statements you have, the more likely your claim will be processed and end up with a favourable outcome.

If you have had to take time off work due to your injuries, you should be entitled to statutory sick pay. Your employer will usually sort this out for you, so you shouldn’t have to worry about it. If you are seriously injured with long-term or life-long effects, you could claim disablement benefits through industrial injuries.

Still unsure whether or not you might be eligible for a claim?

Ask yourself these four questions; if the answers are yes to one of these questions, you could be entitled to an accident at work claim.

– Are you currently receiving medication for an old injury picked up at the workplace?

– Are you making regular hospital visits for the same injury?

– Did you have to take time off work to recover from an injury?

– Has an injury hindered your role at work in any way?

Conclusion

Accident at work claims is here to help you not worry or stress about a loss of income due to being unable to work because of a work-related injury. This can play a massive role in people’s mental health as they get anxious about not earning money to pay the bills. Knowing how and when to claim can put your mind at ease should you be involved in such an incident.