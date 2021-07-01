Clean Planet Energy and Andera Partners recently announced that they have entered a joint venture partnership to build new ecoPlants in France. The venture will make an initial investment into three new plants, with the first plant already under construction and set to go live in mid-2023.

Clean Planet Energy is already involved with the construction of ecoPlants in the UK, but this marks their expansion into France and is also the first investment into clean fuel for Andera. However, Andera has already taken action against climate change and has been certified as carbon neutral since 2018.

The purpose of the French ecoPlants will be to convert multiple waste plastics into circular ultra-clean fuel. Each year, thousands of tonnes of non-recyclable waste plastics typically end up in landfill, incineration, or are exported with the waste having the potential to contaminate oceans. The ecoPlants will instead convert these plastics to ultra-clean fuels that support environmentally-friendly transport solutions. The plants are also capable of producing a feedstock that is an essential component for creating a circular economy for plastics.

It is hoped that the ecoPlants will also be instrumental in increasing the recycling rate for plastics in France. Whilst the average for this across the European Union stands at 32.5%, the French rate sits considerably below this at 24.2%. Added to that, new circular economy laws recently introduced in France aim to make plastics a completely circular economy by 2025. Construction of the ecoPlants marks a step towards achieving this goal.

Clean Planet Energy’s ecoPlants are a solution for addressing the vast quantity of non-recyclable waste plastics that are used each year. The French ecoPlants will be equipped to convert more than 20,000 tonnes of plastic per year into ultra-clean circular fuels. Each barrel will dramatically reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 75% in comparison to fossil fuels.

Ultra-clean circular fuels are used across a range of applications, including the marine, aviation, petrochemical and refining industries. The ecoPlants present a solution for these industries in France where green energy is not currently an option, particularly in the marine and aviation sectors.