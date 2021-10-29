Investors in People (IiP) has announced a month-long celebration of its 30th birthday, starting on the 1st of November to the 30th.

The purpose-driven organisation is on a mission to make work better. They provide ongoing accreditations that encourage companies to commit to improving their people management, wellbeing and apprenticeship strategies while benchmarking results against competitors and other industries.

It’s an opportunity to learn how Investors in People help businesses develop a set of practices that define how they manage and care for their people in order to achieve their mission.

Four themes in four weeks



Each week will have a theme, which represents the Investors in People brand, vision and mission:

Appreciation – there’s a lot to be grateful for; IiP has accredited over 55,000 organisations in 66 countries over the past 30 years.

– there’s a lot to be grateful for; IiP has accredited over 55,000 organisations in 66 countries over the past 30 years. Nostalgia – the company has a rich history, starting as a government initiative before becoming an independent Community Interest Company in 2017.

– the company has a rich history, starting as a government initiative before becoming an independent Community Interest Company in 2017. Relevance – thousands of companies still use and advocate their accreditations, showing IiP is more influential than ever.

– thousands of companies still use and advocate their accreditations, showing IiP is more influential than ever. Ambition – as companies look to rebuild after the pandemic, the organisation has huge plans to grow and strive to make work better.

Opportunities for everyone to get involved



Investors in People want to show value to the broader business community, so there’ll be several key events taking place over the 30-day commemoration – with plenty of opportunities to get involved.

They’ll be sharing community stories, presenting thought leadership webinars, releasing exclusives from their CEO Paul Devoy and hosting the distinguished Investors in People Awards 2021 on the 23rd of November.

Investors in People CEO Paul Devoy enthused:

“Investors in People is a special community, where everyone is committed to making work a better place, whether it’s our amazing team, practitioners or our partners’ forward-thinking leadership teams. I want to take the opportunity to invite anyone that has an interest in developing and helping their people to get involved in our 30th celebrations. It’s going to be a fabulous month, and we’ll be releasing lots of useful content.”

#IIPturns30

Who are Investors in People?

