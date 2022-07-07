The various stamp duty standards for first-time buyers should result in a cheaper stamp duty cost if you’re wanting to climb the housing ladder. Did you know that first-time buyers pay a lower amount of stamp duty? If you’re trying to purchase a home for the first time, estate agents in Manchester ask to be aware of the relief to which you may be eligible should you and the desired property meet the necessary requirements. Every dollar counts during the often prohibitively expensive process of purchasing a home. This is especially true for first-time buyers, who many struggle to save for a home for years before finally being able to step onto the property ladder.

Does stamp duty have to be paid by first-time buyers?

First-time buyers are not automatically exempt from paying stamp duty under the current system. However, it does imply that they will pay less than those who buy a new home and are already on the property ladder. Those who are already homeowners must pay stamp duty on transactions that exceed £125,000. First-time buyers, however, do not begin paying the tax until the transaction exceeds £300,000. Take the example of a non-first-time buyer who spends £300,000 on a home to illustrate how the exemption actually works:

You pay nothing for the first £125,000

You must pay a 2% tax, or £2,500, on the amount between £125,000 and £250,000.

You must pay 5%, or £2500, on any amount between £250,00 and £300,000.

As a result, you will owe $5,000 in total in stamp duty.

However, thanks to provisions established in the 2017 Budget, a first-time buyer making the comparable purchase would not pay any stamp duty. The average cost for first-time homebuyers purchasing a property in 2021 was £281,900, citing a recent Barclays report. This implies that even if the stamp duty holiday hadn’t been in effect, the majority of first-time buyers would not have been required to pay stamp duty due to the exemption. Depending on your situation, the government’s helpful stamp duty calculator will calculate your bill. You can also avail of property valuation in Manchester to know the accurate value of your property which will help in applying for a mortgage.

It’s important to note that Scotland has a slightly different first-time buyer relief programme than the rest of the UK. Here, the Scottish version of stamp duty, Land and Buildings Transaction Tax, has a minimum threshold of £175,000 before first-time buyers begin paying it.

Wales, on the other hand, does not have a dedicated exception for first-time buyers. However, the first £180,000 of any deal is exempt from Land Transaction Tax for homebuyers of all kinds.

What regulations govern the exclusion of first-time buyers from paying stamp duty?

One significant feature of the exemption is that it is only meant to be used by first-time homeowners. You must not have ever held a significant stake in any residential property anywhere in the globe in order to be eligible. Included in this would be any property inherited from a relative. Additionally, if it is a joint purchase, both buyers must satisfy HMRC’s requirements and the first-time buyer must intend to live in the house as their primary residence.

When could first-time buyers be subject to stamp duty?

Purchasing a first house for more than £300,000 will result in the buyers paying stamp duty, but it will be less than what someone paying to move up the property ladder would pay.

Therefore, even while the amount of stamp duty you pay may be less than what a typical house mover would pay, you may still have to pay some if you are buying in one of the more expensive areas of the UK, such as London or the southeast of England.

Take the £450,000 purchase of a home in the city as an illustration. Stamp duty would be as follows:

The tax burden would be £12,500 without the first-time buyer stamp duty exemption. That is a cost of living that even first-time homebuyers with the best mortgage rates could do without.

But be aware that you could not get any first-time buyer exemption at all for more pricey purchases. Any first-time buyer assistance is completely eliminated for first-time buyers who buy a home for more than £500,000.