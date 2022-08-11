With social media, food bloggers and just general word of mouth, finding a hidden gem in the world of London restaurants has become a much more difficult task.

However, we think we have done just that.

The restaurant in question is called Bantof and it is based in one of London’s most iconic areas in Soho. It has been described as a “relaxed environment, combining the quirkiness of old Soho (with) good food and creative talent”.

The unique dining experience offers sharing plates for patrons, with art and music being central to the dining experience. Located in Great Windmill Street, Bantof is the brainchild of Michelin chef Asimakis Chaniotis.

He deliberately designed a menu that would match the collaborative ethos of the venue, with signature dishes to be enjoyed via tasting plates.

Not only that, but Bantof also has an innovative cocktail menu. Jack Sotti, who regularly appears on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch had a hand in that creation.

Sotti heads up SuperNacular, who are renowned for delicious and innovative cocktail inventions.

One of the reasons Bantoff stands out from the crowd is its dedication to bringing not only excellent food, but also intriguing art, to its patrons. A statement from the restaurant detailed some of those plans.

It read: “As well as serving delicious food made from fresh, seasonal ingredients, guests can expect an ever-changing rotation of art exhibitions curated by the restaurant’s team themselves. With shows featuring both upcoming talent and more established names within the creative scene, Bantof provides not only somewhere for people to eat great food but also somewhere to come and experience art in all its forms”.

Bantof opens to the public on Wednesday 7th, September 2022, with preview and special events occurring during August and September.