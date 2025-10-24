Set along Antalya’s sunlit coast, Dental Design Turkey is redefining the essence of dental tourism with its new global assurance programme. The initiative integrates CE-certified European materials, AI-supported precision, and a five-year worldwide warranty, offering international patients both beauty and reassurance.

The clinic’s commitment to combining artistry with innovation has made it one of the leading names in Türkiye’s thriving health tourism sector. Since 2005, Dental Design Turkey has delivered not only outstanding dental results but also exceptional travel experiences, rooted in trust and care.

“Using CE-certified European materials in all our treatments, we offer a 5-year guarantee on implants, crowns and veneers, a truly international guarantee,” says Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Gökhan Kökdere, Founding Partner at Dental Design Turkey.

Delivers not just treatment, but also confidence

Dental Design Turkey is committed to deepening its leadership in digital and aesthetic dentistry. In the upcoming period, the clinic plans to open representative offices around the world to strengthen its international patient relationships. The clinic is also investing in artificial intelligence and cutting-edge digital technologies to enhance precision and comfort in care.

“Our objective is to provide European-standard treatments in Türkiye as a solution to soaring costs and long waits elsewhere. By offering digitally supported treatments in shorter timeframes, we not only deliver first-class dental care to our patients particularly from the UK but we also ensure a fully trusted environment,” says Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon Dr. Nesligül Niyaz Kökdere, Founding Partner at Dental Design Turkey.

“English-speaking patient coordinators accompany every patient throughout their journey. Trust and transparency are key in Türkiye’s health tourism success, and with that philosophy we deliver bespoke, ethical care to each patient from the UK.”

Restores healthy and confident smiles

For patients travelling from the UK, Dental Design Turkey combines clinical excellence, aesthetic vision and state-of-the-art technology under one roof. Through smile design and aesthetic dentistry, every patient receives results tailored to facial structure, expression and personal expectations. Using digital smile design tools, the clinic offers a preview of the final outcome — making the entire journey transparent from the outset

When it comes to implants, they replace missing teeth using long-lasting, biocompatible systems that satisfy both function and aesthetics. With zirconium veneers, the clinic applies a minimal-intervention approach to achieve maximum aesthetics. Addressing discolouration, misalignment and shape irregularities swiftly, they restore healthy, confident smiles.

Dental Design Turkey plans to launch professional training programmes under the umbrella of Dental Design Academy, attracting qualified specialists and supporting continuous innovation in the sector. In the long term, the clinic’s vision is to sustain Türkiye’s role as a globally trusted and premier destination in advanced dental healthcare.

About Dental Design Turkey

Dental Design Turkey is a state-of-the-art dental clinic located in Antalya, Türkiye. Since 2005, the clinic has specialised in digital dentistry, aesthetic treatments and patient-centric care. With an emphasis on quality, transparency and ethical standards, Dental Design Turkey integrates cutting-edge technology and expert clinical practice to serve both domestic and international patients. Its recent introduction of internationally guaranteed dental treatments, AI-driven approaches, and expansion through representative offices underscores its ambition to lead global dental tourism.