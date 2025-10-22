Taking place from 15–18 November 2025, the Eurasia Window, Eurasia Door, and Eurasia Glass Fairs will once again unite the construction and manufacturing sectors at the Tüyap Fair and Congress Center in Istanbul.

Organised by RX Tüyap, in partnership with PÜKAD, PÜKAB, and GALSİAD, the event continues to serve as the most influential meeting point for professionals across the window, door, and glass industries.

The 2025 edition will see broad international and local participation. Exhibitors will introduce their latest products and innovations to key decision-makers, while visitors will have the opportunity to compare solutions, source suppliers, and identify emerging technologies to support their business growth.

Eurasia Window Fair: Special Sections for Aluminum and Shading

Eurasia Window Fair will be held for the 26th time in 2025. Within the scope of the fair, window profiles, technologies, mechanisms, raw materials, insulation solutions, and window sub-industry products will be exhibited in a wide range.

The standout Aluminum Special Section will focus on aluminum windows, profiles, façade systems, accessories, and production machinery. The Shading Special Section will bring together leading companies operating in areas such as awnings, pergolas, glass balconies, and winter garden systems with visitors.

Eurasia Door Fair: Innovative Solutions in the Door Industry

Now in its 17th edition, the Eurasia Door Fair will present a wide array of interior and exterior door models, shutters, automatic door systems, accessories, and technologies. The fair offers domestic manufacturers an important gateway to export opportunities and global market access, strengthening Türkiye’s position as a key production hub in the industry.

Eurasia Glass Fair: The Showcase of the Glass Industry

The Eurasia Glass Fair, to be held for the 15th time, will welcome professionals from various fields, including architectural glass, industrial glass, specialty glass, production technologies, and sub-industries. Innovative solutions and the latest trends in the glass sector will attract great interest from professionals visiting the fair.

Digital Tools to Enhance the Visitor Experience

In 2025, the fairs will further strengthen their visitor experience with enhanced digital planning tools. Through the updated event websites, visitors will be able to:

Review the exhibitor list and explore product portfolios in advance

Access sector insights via e-brochures, reports, and media content

Obtain practical details about transportation and accommodation arrangements

These digital tools are designed to help visitors plan their fair experience efficiently and make the most of their time at the event.

Date: November 15 – 18, 2025

Venue: Istanbul Tüyap Fair and Congress Center

