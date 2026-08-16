British cyclist Finlay Tarling, 19, has died following a collision with a light goods vehicle during the Volta a Portugal, according to ABC News, plunging the race and the Portuguese cycling community into mourning.

Tarling was competing for the NSN Development Team on the eighth stage of the race, a 166.8km route from Melgaco to Fafe, when the incident occurred. He had raced for Great Britain on both the road and track and was the younger brother of Netcompany-Ineos rider Josh Tarling.

Collision near Ponte de Lima during Finlay Tarling Volta a Portugal stage

A call reporting a collision involving a car and cyclist came in at 3:40pm, at which point the race would have been at approximately kilometre 90 of 166.8, near the intermediate sprint at Ponte de Lima, Cycling News reported. Racing was stopped following the incident. The scheduled podium ceremony was also cancelled as a mark of respect.

In a statement, NSN said: ‘We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Finlay Tarling at the Volta a Portugal today. Fin was a much loved member of our team but most importantly, he was a son, a brother, and a friend to so many. He will be deeply missed.’

The team added: ‘Our deepest condolences go out to Fin’s parents Michael and Dawn, his brother Josh, and everyone who was lucky enough to call Fin a friend.’

Race organisers and Portuguese president offer condolences

The race organisers and the Portuguese Cycling Federation issued a joint post expressing their ‘most heartfelt condolences to the family of Finlay Tarling, to his team-mates, to the NSN Development Team, and to all his friends and loved ones’.

Portuguese president Antonio Jose Seguro said Tarling’s death had ‘plunged the peloton, the tournament and the host nation into mourning’.

The Volta a Portugal got under way in Lisbon on 5 August and is raced over 10 stages, with the race concluding in Porto on 16 August. The eighth stage, on which the accident occurred, formed part of that 10-stage programme.

Tarling had been regarded as a time trial specialist. He finished third in the under-23 men’s individual time trial at the British Championships in June and competed in the Tour of Britain just under 12 months ago, with many in the sport noting he appeared to be following a similar path to his older brother Josh. British Cycling has not yet issued a formal statement.

The Welshman’s death is a devastating loss for the NSN Development Team and for British cycling. He was 19 years old.