A business brochure is a print publication designed to show off your company’s benefits, services, and products to your customers. They generally have one, two, or three folds, making them distinct from catalogues, fliers, or mailed letters. Businesses of any size benefit from using brochures, as they are highly effective marketing and advertising tools. Studies have shown that even in our digital age, people like reading in print and research proves that people remember more when they read in print. Here we show you our top tips on making a compelling and valuable business brochure.

Stir up interest with your front cover

It goes without saying that your front page should make people want to read your brochure, much like picking up a good book. It’s a difficult balance, however, managing to draw your reader in without making dramatic false promises. It can also be tricky to make your business seem glamorous and enticing if it’s something quite the opposite – like plumbing services! The key is putting yourself in your customer’s shoes; what would appeal to you? Which benefits of your product would attract you? Lead with those and you’ve got their attention.

Get the branding right

All the marketing and communications attached to your business should share the same look and feel. This goes beyond using your logo on everything – it’s also about your company’s core colour theme, your style, and your brand principles. Big-name car companies, for example, have websites which mirror the slickness, coolness, and sense of luxury of their newest cars. Think about the image of your business that you’re trying to present and encompass it into everything your produce. If you’re a fun, quirky and independent start-up, for example, your brochure should reflect this in its colours and theme.

Make it easy to follow

Your business brochure should be clearly laid out and easy to read. It’s a good idea to start with your company basics – what you do, how you do it, and where you do it. This could lead nicely into how it will benefit your reader – it’s all about the flow! As you write your brochure, focus on building up your information, starting small and then providing the depth as you get further into it. Detailed specifics may overwhelm your reader on the first page, but as they read on and grow to understand your company, they’ll be ready for the detail by the end!

Invest in quality production

You’ve designed a great brochure for your business, so why let it down with poor physical quality? A good business brochure should be sleek, made with good paper, and light to the touch. Your reader should find flicking through the brochure to be an enjoyable experience! Find a company to produce your brochure who use all-in-one slitters, cutters and creasers, like Duplo International. These multi-finishing solutions ensure accuracy and professionalism and are guaranteed to make your business brochure a cut above the rest.