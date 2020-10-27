Everyone wants to think their wedding is perfect. Some may think their venue is exceptional, and some might think their flowers are the best in the world. But some brides do not want the traditional wedding. They want a quirky venue and unusual décor. Brighton is a haven for weddings like this. This article is here to show you why Brighton is the best destination for the untraditional bride.

The venue

There are many beautiful but unusual Brighton wedding venues.

How about getting married in one of the oldest inns in the country? The original inn at the Old Ship Hotel dates back to 1559. Their collection of ballrooms where your big day can take place all have Grade II listed status, so you couldn’t get much more historic. You will be joining a long list of famous people who have stayed in the hotel over the years, including King George IV, Charles Dickens, and Winston Churchill.

If you like something a bit spooky, underneath the hotel there are smuggling tunnels which lead from the beach back into the town that date back over 450 years. These can even be used for your wedding breakfast! The Old Ship Hotel can be used in so many ways for whatever your wedding preference is.

The style

Getting the right bridal look for your wedding is important. If you are an untraditional bride, you may think it is hard to find a stylist that will create the perfect look you want. We are here to show you that you can get that style you want.

Looking for that retro style? The team at Betty Lou are expects in creating vintage bridal hair and makeup for your big day. This is perfect for the brides who want their wedding to be vintage, but want it done properly by the experts. They were voted one of the 50 best wedding hair stylists in the UK in 2019 and can create whatever look you want for your big day whether that be the perfect 60’s cat eyeliner, or 40’s victory rolls.

The photographs

Photographers can great a lasting memory of your big day. Picking the right one is important to have the right look on your lasting memories of your wedding day. Epic Love Story is an alternative photographer is based in Brighton and photographs alternative style weddings. She loves working with the non-traditional couple who want a bit of creativity in their photos. So, whether you want a bit of edge or a flare of creativity to your photos, Emma is the perfect woman to have at your wedding.

If you don’t want a photographer there on the day, you could buy tokens from Photomatic on North Laine where guests can drop in anytime over your wedding day and use their tokens to take photos in the photobooth. Then the photos can be collected to create a collision of you most memorable day.

Extras to make the day

Here we have picked out some little items to make the day extra special. Whether it be the favours or the wedding cake, each detail can make a big difference in creating a unique wedding.

A stick of rock

It would be a shame to not get a stick of rock when in Brighton, so why not give them to your guests? Sticks of rock will make the perfect sweet treat as a favour. To make it that bit extra special, the Rock Shop on the Brighton sea front will personalise your sticks of rock for you, making them specially for the occasion.

Crazy centrepiece

Maybe you do not want a traditional cake. How about a replica of the Taj Mahal made from chocolate instead? Chocadyllic can make that happen. You can get commissioned a design of your choosing to be made out of chocolate. They do everything from animals to bridges, so they are sure to create the most spectacular sculpture for your wedding. All their creations are made of Belgian chocolate, making it the tastiest treat. Perfect for a centrepiece on the top table or to be eaten instead of cake!

Your wedding day is one of the most important days of your life, and you need to make it however you want it. Whether that is going fully untraditional or just choosing an unusual venue, Brighton is the perfect place to host your alternative wedding.

