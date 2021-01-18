When you trade on the Forex, you have the choice of investing in several sectors and not uniquely on the currency market itself. In fact the majority of Forex brokers offer on their platforms the opportunity to speculate on currencies as well as on commodities, indices and stock market shares through the bias of CFDs.

Investing in the foreign exchange market

The choice of an investment is important and should be well thought out. We suggest you invest in the currencies market, equally called the Forex market. This sector is quite innovative as it has only become accessible due to the internet. Investing in the currencies market offers various advantages:

Purchasing currencies directly from your home: There is no need to travel to conduct financial transactions. You can do so directly through software on a trading platform which means you pay no fees for the transactions. Not paying fees is an important point as many normal transactions invoice an operations expense.

Small investment: In the Forex sector, you can start with a relatively small capital. This enables the realisation of serious profits without investing all your savings. The majority of trading platforms are accessible starting from only $100.

A market that moves: This market is one of the most important in the world and reacts to practically all the economic events which makes it a very interesting sector. To conduct profitable transactions it is recommended that you follow current events to a certain degree.

Profitable: With a small investment you can make very good profits in comparison with other placements such as bank savings accounts. It is not uncommon to make 10-20% on your initial speculation but this does of course entail a higher risk.

Investing in the commodities market

You can equally invest in the commodities sector such as gold, silver or oil through a trading platform. This involves trading in safe refuge assets in times of crisis.

In fact, commodities are perfect investments when the classic financial markets are showing signs of increased volatility. It is equally judicious to trade both currencies and commodities at the same time to cover your positions and limit the risks of loss.

Investing in the stock markets

Due to CFDs placed at your disposal by brokers, you can also, from your Forex trading platform, speculate on the majority of stock market values.

These contracts, based on the differences, enable you to take a position on the market without having to actually purchase the shares themselves. It is in fact a particular system of trading that requires only a small investment but can work out to be quite profitable.

How to choose

To summarise, when choosing the sector in which you wish to invest you should, above all, do so according to your knowledge and understanding and opt for those markets that give you the most information.

You could equally follow the example of the best traders by multiplying your investments and diversifying your portfolio by using different types of assets simultaneously.