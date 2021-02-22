Providing your children with a quality education is, of course, vitally important. However, sending your offspring to a good school is not necessarily enough to provide a rounded education.

It is crucial to help your children get the most out of their time at school, otherwise, it will all have been for nothing.

It is a common misconception that if the teachers are good enough, the pupils will automatically gain a wonderful education. In truth, quality education requires all parties – parents, teachers, and pupils – to work in unison to create an effective learning environment.

Here’s how you can help your children get the most out of their education:

Finding the right school is harder than you think

The first step you can take to helping your children get the most out of their education is to find them the best school possible. Yes, this sounds obvious, but finding the right school for your children requires more than high average grades and a charming headteacher.

The focus here is on helping your child achieve their maximum without needing to be harassed over exam revision or unnecessary pressure. Meet the teachers, study the curriculum, observe how happy or stressed the pupils are, and how good the sports teams and societies are.

You may also wish to find a high-performing school with long-standing traditions, an esteemed history, which would provide your child with a more tailored learning experience.

Teaching is less about the grades and more about the implementation

While high grades are a key part of quality education, they can actually have the potential to damage your child’s education.

Of course, striving for the best grades possible is a natural target in the school system, but it can get in the way of what your child is actually there for – learning. Many schools encourage pupils to pursue grades above all else, creating a culture whereby children don’t learn subjects deeply enough or learn how to learn.

While your choice of school will impact this, you can also help by engaging your child in conversation about their school subjects and have debates about different topics, in order to help them think about their subjects in a deep, meaningful way.

Cover the basics that formal education can’t teach

Carrying on with this theme, it is a good idea to lay the groundworks for learning that schools can’t provide. It is important to note that becoming educated is about more than reciting times tables. An educated person is someone with a comprehensive understanding of the world and an ability to ably function within it.

To this end, why not teach your children basic skills like financial responsibility, current affairs, and even the ability to read well. By filling in the blanks left by your children’s schooling, you will help them get the most out of their education.

Listen to what your child is telling you

This is an often-overlooked part of helping your children get the most out of their education. Listen to what they tell you. If they hate a subject and have no interest in it, don’t force it upon them. While basic maths, English, and science grades are critical, success in subjects they have no interest in pursuing further shouldn’t be forced upon your children.

Allow them to keep their powder dry for the subjects they excel at. It will help them maintain a healthy relationship with their education.