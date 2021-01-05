As an aspiring MBBS student, if you are planning to pursue your MBBS from Wuhan University School of Medicine, then this blog post by MBBSUniversities.com is meant for you. This explains 5 Benefits of Studying MBBS in Wuhan University School of Medicine for improved understanding of applicants:

Wuhan University School of Medicine is a national university under the Ministry of Education, China that is receiving full support from the government as part of 211 and 985 project. This makes Wuhan university MBBS a prestigious choice.

Started as Ziqiang Institute, presently the college has the following departments:

Wuhan University – School of Medicine

Medical Research Institute/Frontier Science Center for Immunology and Metabolism

School of Basic Medical Sciences

School of Health Sciences

School of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University (Hubei General Hospital)

Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University (Second Clinical Hospital of Wuhan University)

School of Stomatology (Hospital of Stomatology, Wuhan University)

Medicine Vocational and Technical School of Wuhan University

MBBS Wuhan University, China has experienced faculty consisting of teachers, Ph.D supervisors including 2 academicians of Chinese Academy of Sciences, 2 national teachers and 5 winners of National Science Fund for Distinguished Young Scholars.

Wuhan University Medicine is also known for taking international research projects. It has won prestigious awards for the same such as Second Prize of National Technology Invention Award (year 2000), 5 Second Prize of National Science and Technology Progress Award ((2001, 2004, 2009, 2011, 2015) and so on.

As one of the best medical university in Wuhan, China, the MBBS Wuhan University also conducts student exchange programs where students get the opportunity to attend classes of other well-known medical universities around the world.

On October 14, 2020, the Wuhan University Medicine held live broadcast program of ‘Comprehensively Promoting the Innovative Development of Medical Education’ for all present working faculty of the university.

For latest information like Wuhan University of Science And Technology MBBS, medical college of Wuhan University of Science And Technology, feel free to connect with MBBSUniversities.com. MBBSUniversities.com every year helps hundreds of students seek successful admission in Wuhan University Medicine, China.