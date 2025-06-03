Rolph Balgobin, an alumnus of Wolfson College, Cambridge, is proud to sponsor the Balgobin Family Bursary. The scholarship supports Wolfson College students, providing mature undergraduates and postgraduate students from developing nations with up to £2,000 per year in funding to support their studies. The Balgobin Family Bursary is available to those studying full or part time for their master’s degree or PhD, with a preference for students from the Caribbean. Awarded on the basis of academic merit, the award grant prioritises applicants specifying Wolfson College as their first choice.

One of the world’s most prestigious academic centres and oldest universities, the University of Cambridge is a self-governed community of scholars that was established in 1209. Steeped in history, Cambridge’s famous university and college buildings attract visitors from far and wide, with its museums hosting a vast treasure trove of exhibits providing exciting insights into the scholarly activities of the university’s students and academics.

Over the course of more than eight centuries, Cambridge University alumni have earned the institution an international reputation through their outstanding achievements. In addition, Cambridge University and Colleges are renowned for the world-class, original research undertaken by students and staff.

Many of the university’s unique customs and distinctive terminology can be traced back to the early years of its long history. Cambridge University was established when groups of scholars began to congregate at the ancient Roman trading post to study. In 1284, the Bishop of Ely founded Peterhouse, Cambridge’s first college. Pembroke College was founded by Mary, Countess of Pembroke, in 1347, followed by King’s College Chapel in 1446 and St Catherine’s College in 1473.

Founded in 1965, Wolfson College was originally known as ‘University College’ and was reserved for postgraduate students. Located in a single house in those early years, the college consisted of just a dozen rooms, with a long, narrow garden that ran from Barton Road to Selwyn Gardens.

Wolfson College has grown significantly over the years, welcoming postgraduates and mature undergraduates, providing a physical and academic home to over 800 students. Wolfson College’s 10-acre site today features an array of world-class amenities, including a library, performance venue, conference centre and 400 accommodation rooms, as well as meticulously tended grounds.

Generous donations from friends and alumni of Wolfson College support a wide range of awards created to help fund the studies of Wolfson College students. To qualify for funding, students must have been accepted by the university and offered membership at Wolfson College. Eligible applicants can apply through the Applicant Portal when submitting their application for postgraduate study, with preference given to those who specify Wolfson as their first choice in their admissions application.

Wolfson College distributes around £1 million annually to postgraduate students. Wolfson also provides additional financial support in the form of musical scholarships, hardship funds, travel and research grants, and sports awards. The college offers match-funded scholarships delivered in partnership with other Cambridge University departments and institutions. In addition, UK nationals and those with EU settled status may be eligible for a postgraduate study loan. There are also specific funds available for UK students with disabilities via the Disabled Students Allowance, as well as financial support for families to help them meet childcare costs.

Wolfson Fellows are active and engaged, with their commitment to the college’s academic and cultural life underpinning and enhancing the experience of all Wolfson students. Wolfson made history as the first Cambridge college to admit women as students and fellows. After half a century of fellowship, Wolfson alumni span a range of different disciplines, including everything from music theory, medieval history and communications to computer science, neuroscience and nanoscience.