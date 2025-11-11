Dubai is soon to welcome a new educational institution shaped by more than 515 years of British academic tradition, with the opening of SPGS International School Dubai in one of the world’s most future-focused cities.

For the first time, the UK’s leading school will establish a campus in the Middle East. St Paul’s Girls’ School—ranked number one by The Sunday Times for twelve of the past thirteen years—has joined with Meraki Education, a prominent Dubai-based education provider, to form a co-educational school grounded in academic excellence.

With over 50% of SPGS pupils gaining entry to Oxford, Cambridge and Ivy League universities each year, the Dubai campus will aim to offer students in the region similar access to outstanding pathways for higher education success.

Bernard J. West, Managing Director of Meraki Education, commented: “To bring the tremendous St Paul’s legacy to Dubai is to establish a lasting foundation for excellence. A school of this calibre does not simply serve a community; it defines it. Its presence enhances every aspect of its surroundings, intellectually, socially, and culturally. Together, we are creating a destination for learning and a landmark for Dubai.”

Sara Brazendale, Managing Director of SPGS International, added: “The founding of SPGS International School Dubai represents more than the creation of a school; it marks the establishment of an enduring institution. This new campus will help shape the future of Dubai by nurturing a generation of scholars, innovators, and leaders who reflect the city’s ambition and spirit. We chose to work with Meraki because their team possesses both a comprehensive understanding of education and an exceptional appreciation of the St Paul’s ethos.”

A Legacy of Leadership and Progress

Long before women were admitted to universities, SPGS was already redefining leadership through education. It was among the first schools to unite moral purpose with academic rigour, the first to place the education of women on equal footing with that of men, and the first to show that creativity and intellect can coexist at the highest level.

Cemented as the UK’s leading institution, the school will take form in Dubai in a purpose-built campus conceived as both a centre of learning and a focal point for community life. It will welcome boys and girls from the Early Years to the Sixth Form, delivering a rigorous British curriculum supported by exceptional facilities for science, the arts, sport, design, sustainability, and wellbeing.

The creation of SPGS International School Dubai follows a close collaboration between St Paul’s and Meraki Education, whose team has founded and operated several of the region’s leading international schools.

About St Paul’s

The St Paul’s heritage encompasses two of the United Kingdom’s leading independent schools, both governed by the Worshipful Company of Mercers, London’s oldest livery company. St Paul’s School (established in 1509) and St Paul’s Girls’ School (established in 1904) share a deep commitment to scholarly achievement and moral integrity. St Paul’s Girls’ School has been ranked the top academic school in the United Kingdom for twelve of the past thirteen years.

https://spgs.org/

About Meraki Education

Meraki Education is a Dubai-based education group with a global portfolio of premium international schools. As the operator of North London Collegiate School Dubai, North London Collegiate School Singapore and Hartland International School, Meraki brings proven expertise in governance, operations and long-term educational excellence to every partnership.

www.meraki-education.com | www.meraki-global.com