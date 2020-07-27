The education sector across the globe has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, all schools have closed doors. Now, it is upon each government to come up with a reopening calendar and the safety measures to be observed.

UK health and education sectors have come up with schools’ reopening procedures, which will start this summer until September when all schools will have fully resumed. But all schools from nursery to colleges should fulfill the set guidelines before they are given a green light to open doors.

Ultimately, there are many things that are going to change in these institutions. As of now, every school is busy preparing. Here is what they are doing.

Expanding Classrooms

The government has said that only classes of 15 pupils will be allowed. Hence, it is up to each school to increase the number of classrooms depending on the number of kids they want to accommodate at one time.

The government has said that only classes of 15 pupils will be allowed. Hence, it is up to each school to increase the number of classrooms depending on the number of kids they want to accommodate at one time.

The schools are rushing to make temporary classrooms, which are very fast to assemble and also affordable.

Expanding Other Learning Facilities

UK schools will also need to expand offices used by tutors to avoid sharing. It is a directive by the government that everyone should maintain a distance of 1.5 meters at all times. Likewise, libraries, washrooms, and sports facilities must also be expanded for the same reasons.

Just like in the case of expanding the classroom, these facilities can be expanded and made using temporary materials.

More Hygiene Measures

Apart from maintaining a social distance, kids will be required to observe hygiene at all times. Schools are now installing a handwashing area and buying the recommended hand soap. But this is not all. Kids should be taught and reminded at all times about the handwashing policies and the benefit that comes with this.

Regarding hygiene, schools will be needed to clean classrooms and sanitize every surface regularly using professionals. This will promote the killing of any virus lingering on surfaces before kids can report for learning.

Handling Emergencies

Teachers are being trained on how to handle pupils who show signs of illness. Although the government had ruled out the need for PPE, it has since been revised and there is a need to have one. The PPE should be used when handling anyone in the school who shows signs of illness.

Final Word

After the coronavirus, schools in the UK will have adapted to the new normal. From the above insights, it is clear that there are major changes happening to the education sector. Fortunately, this is all designed to safeguard against the spread of the virus.