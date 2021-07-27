Everything that comes humans’ way is divine as they say a blessing in disguise. When you sit aside and think deep down analyzing bit by bit, you will realize though the Pandemic brought so many negatives like the lockdown, shopping restrictions, jobs offload for many, the illness, etc. But on the other side, it has given us so many positives also, if we were to scrutinize deeply. Though it may have given us anxiety but lots of hope also as we are now better capable to fight difficult situations. And through this you learn to understand pandemic work burnout and how to deal with it as well, being away from the job. Missing out on the environment, those coffee breaks with peers, and those stressful but fruitful meetings and their agendas, etc.

The Collective Burnout

Definition

Burn-out is a psychological syndrome conceptualized as resulting from chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed or due to interpersonal stressors on the job. Freudenberger in 1974 defined burnout as a state of fatigue or frustration that resulted from professional relationships that failed to produce the expected rewards.

What keeps the stress away during such times?

Three types of Burnouts

The three key dimensions of Pandemic Work Burnout include are overwhelming exhaustion, feelings of cynicism and disinterest in the job, and a sense of ineffectiveness and lack of accomplishment.

Overwhelming exhaustion

This means both psychical and physical exhaustion. Emotional exhaustion means; burnout causes people to feel drained, unable to cope, and feel tired and unable to give their best.

Increased mental distance from one’s job

This means feeling distant from the job or feelings of negativism or cynicism related to one’s job. The loneliness created due to staying away from a job can haunt you. You feel less important and a sense of self-depreciation develops.

A sense of ineffectiveness and lack of accomplishment

The feeling of reduced professional efficacy means that one is not performing to the optimum, here the reason being pandemic or otherwise. Therefore due to less input, the output is also meagre.

How to deal with this; Pandemic Work Burnout

Workers around the globe have coped very well when they felt burnt out. And what have they done to feel motivated and stay stress-free?

Keep work and time off separate

Burnout comes with the job because sometimes it’s very fast-paced which stresses you. Whether you are now working from home or at the office full-time but through the pandemic, if you have got fatigued with low energy and sort of forgot how to interact with people. Try this formula; try to keep work and time off separate. Take each task one by one to get free of these overwhelming feelings. Use any counseling therapy through an official or personal mentor. Take up a hobby that gives your brain a soothing effect like washing dishes or doing woodwork creations.

Take Time Away

Returning to the laptop now and then to attend to something important can create lots of stress and feeling of being overburdened. So take a walk outside or near the neighbours’ Park to get off the stress. Attend your elderly ones just to give you a break.

The Burnout Solution

Siobhan Murray, author of “The Burnout Solution” says take control of things what you can control because everyone cannot leave their job. Cary Cooper, President of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and professor of organizational psychology and health at the University of Manchester, elaborates it is important that individuals take control of their environment, manage their hours, and ensure that they remain socially connected.

Work Flexibility

From a work perspective, productivity can be increased with more focus because of having the flexibility to organize a workday more efficiently. Self-reflection is easier because you don’t have unnecessary social pressures influencing decisions. You can take longer lunch breaks and extend running whether in lockdown or working from home by simple self-invigoration.

Where do you go from here?

Remember Pandemic work burnout is included in the 11th Revision of the international classification of diseases as an occupational phenomenon not classified as a medical condition. The World Health Organization is also working on the development of evidence-based guidelines on mental well-being in the workplace. But until then you need to take care of yourself at your best and with a few of the above-given suggestions. Until then Adiós Amigos!