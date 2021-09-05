Historically part of the West Riding of Yorkshire and nestled by the picturesque Pennine mountains, Bradford is a city in West Yorkshire. Like much of the north of England, this city has also played an important role during the Industrial Revolution of England by being a centre of textile production and offering an excellent location near mines and water. The city is close to Leeds which makes travelling to a bigger city for fun absolutely easy. Bradford is a beautiful city with a rich history, a multitude of cultures, and a unique taste of Yorkshire life. The city also offers an opportunity to explore the countryside and getting to grips with nature. In this city, you can also find several historic and cultural buildings, such as Bolling Hall and Bradford City Hall, both of which are quite old and have their own stories and a unique place in history.

Students from various parts of the world come to study here due to the presence of various higher education institutions. To accommodate these students comfortably and safely there are several student housing options available. For example, The Green Bradford is one such student home that offers a wonderful place to stay and enjoy your university life. But what all can you do in Bradford to enjoy your life? Let’s have a look.

1. Supping in the Real Ale Capital

Although you cannot find big pub chains in Bradford that doesn’t mean that there are no places to enjoy a couple of drinks. Due to the absence of other pubs amazing indie boozers are definitely flourishing, particularly in the part of town nearby the old John Street Market. People flock from all across Yorkshire to Sparrow Bier Café whose beer cellar is maintained like Walter White’s lab, so the pints there are always flawless. This place can be truly called the Real Ale Capital and that too with mostly local breweries.

2. Basking in the sun in Lister Park

Bradford has plenty of green spaces amongst which Lister Park is one of the city’s largest and most famous public parks. The park offers beautiful scenery which makes it a pleasant location to unwind on a bright sunny day. You can explore various types of flower gardens in this park and enjoy them, particularly in the spring and summer seasons. There are plenty of other things to do such as boating in the lake, playing tennis and basketball with your friends, and more. The biggest highlight of the park is the Mughal Water Garden, featuring Islamic and Indian architecture, all centred around waterways and pools to create a calming and scenic environment. So, if you wish to get away from the bustle of the city centre, Lister Park’s gorgeous gardens and open green spaces are the perfect places.

3. Watch shows at Bradford Alhambra

Originally built in 1913, Bradford Alhambra is one of the biggest theatres present in this city. The theatre is quite old and well-built such that it has become a listed building with gorgeous and iconic architecture that is recognisable from the Bradford skyline. You can find this theatre hosting shows on various genres ranging from music and drama to dance and science shows. After the shows, you can visit the theatre’s restaurant for a luxury dining experience, or just pick something lighter for brunch at the café. So, when you want you’re feeling bored and want some entertainment, this is the place to be.

4. Great Outdoors

The city offers one of the best countrysides and outdoors where you can go for running, cycling, climbing and all that jazz. From the top, it feels like the city’s caramel-coloured buildings have been dumped in a bowl of green countryside. The city limits flirt with the world-famous Ilkley Moor, one of the earliest settlements in the area with carvings and archaeological finds dating back to 1800 BC. It is a fantastic place to start walking, hiking or biking into the Yorkshire countryside.

5. Love for Curry

Did you know that Bradford’s been voted the Curry Capital of the UK? Yes and that too not once or twice but five times in a row. So, if you’re visiting this city then you’re never far from some good, authentic, and fine Kashmir cooking in West Yorkshire. A visit to MyLahore in Great Horton and Omar Khan’s is a must in Bradford.

So, these are 5 must things to do in the city of Bradford. There is so much to see and experience in this city that you will fall short of time.