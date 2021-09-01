Popular internet comedian Harry Lee, best known for entertaining the nation via his popular Facebook group and YouTube channel, has agreed to partner with Betting.co.uk as part of their new tipster service, https://www.thegeezertips.com/.
With Harry Lee as the face and driving force behind the exciting new brand, Growth Leads — owners of betting.co.uk — are looking forward to the immediate impact Harry Lee will have on the project.
Ashley Hughes, Product Owner of betting.co.uk said of the collaboration: “I am extremely excited to have established household name Harry Lee joining the betting.co.uk team. His quick wit and solid sense of humour works well with the brand we are building and I look forward to seeing the results of his collaboration soon”.