T4Trade provides a one-of-a-kind web-based CFD trading platform. Their internet trading tool is user-friendly, simple to operate, and powerful enough to achieve its goals.

The iconic MT4 trading platform and the vintage mobile trading apps for Android and iOS will appeal to experienced day traders and investors.

A Forex broker, such as T4Trade, gives traders access to one or more platforms to purchase and sell foreign currencies. Institutional clientele and major corporations, such as investment banks, can also benefit from forex broker services.

A live trading account requires a minimum funding of $250, and they provide free Demo Accounts.

Overview: Is T4Trade Scam?

T4Trade, with registered address of F20, 1st Floor, Eden Plaza, Eden Island, Seychelles, is a trade name of Tradeco Limited.

The Group includes Damadah Holding Limited with registration number HE 324249 and registered address at 365, Agiou Andreou, Efstathiou Court, 2nd Floor, Flat 201, 3035 Limassol, Cyprus.

Tradeco Limited, with registration number 8422971-1, is authorised and regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority with licence number SD029.

Investors’ funds are also kept in separate bank accounts by the broker.

Trading Account Types

The method spreads or commissions are applied, the minimum deposit required to open that sort of account, and the services or benefits that account holders may have access to are usually the differences between accounts. There are three types of accounts available listed below:

Standard

Allow traders to Hedge.

Leverage – 1:100

Provide Dedicated manager

Various currencies to trade

Premium

Allows hedging

Leverage – 1:100

Dedicated manager

Customized news

Free VPS service

Fifth decimal

Swap discount available

Privilege

Allows hedging to investors

Leverage – 1:100

Dedicated account manager

Customized investment updates

Free VPS

Fifth decimal

Swap discount services

Tradable Market Instruments

Over 350 assets are available through the broker. The T4Trade web trader and MetaTrader4 platform are used to execute all trades. In addition, the broker provides traders with round-the-clock service. The main tradable financial instruments are:

Forex

Stocks

Cryptocurrencies

Indices

Commodities

Precious metals

In Which Countries does Broker Provide Services?

The Asian market is where T4Trade focuses most of its efforts — Malaysia, Singapore, Bangladesh, and India. However, if you check this broker’s support number, you’ll discover that it’s in South Africa.

In addition to South Africa, the broker attempts to offer its services in Thailand without sufficient regulation. Even though the company is not regulated in Europe or the United States, the broker operates in these areas as well.

Deposit and Withdrawal Services

Accounts require a minimum initial deposit, which can be made in various ways. To start an account, you must make a minimum deposit of $250. The broker accepts various payment methods and does not charge fees on deposits, but withdrawals are subject to a conditional fee.

Skrill

Neteller

SafeCharge

MIR Limited

Wirecard

DECTA

SSL

Orangepay

Payvision

Trustly

Paysafe

VISA

Emerchant pay

VPay

Mastercard

Withdrawals are normally made in the same way; they can vary. Withdrawals take 3 to 5 days to complete deposits are processed instantly. If your transactions are low or you have been inactive for a long time, the broker may levy a fixed fee.

Trading Platform Availabilities

T4Trade’s trading platform is essentially the software that allows its clients to execute their deals.

WebTrader is a browser-based trading tool that looks identical to MetaTrader 4, one of the most popular trading platforms.

MetaQuotes created both MT4 and WebTrader, and WebTrader allows investors to trade Forex without installing any additional software on their PCs.

The T4Trade Web Trader platform includes features such as one-click trading, various execution modes, a free analytical toolkit, order history and tracking, and numerous chart windows.

Is it providing a Mobile App for Trading?

The Mobile App is available for the broker trading platform. The app is accessible for both iOS and Android devices, according to reviewers, and is not very functional.

We could not test the T4Trade app because the broker does not provide a Demo account. We’ve noticed that traders are experiencing a variety of lags and issues while using the program.

Customer Support Services

Seasoned traders must ensure that the broker firm they choose will provide adequate support whenever they require it.

In the case of T4Trade, you have three options for contacting customer service: live chat, a dedicated phone number, or an email address.

Unfortunately, dedicated help is only accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The customer service team’s phone number varies depending on the region.

Educative Resources

Is it an Awarded Platform?

Traders have more faith in a brokerage firm that has been honored. Even though the broker is highly rated in reviews and by clients in personal evaluations, there is no information on the homepage or elsewhere regarding any accolades they have received.

Conclusion

In comparison to other forex brokers throughout the world, T4Trade is a market leader and service provider. In addition, T4Trade provides a diverse set of trading products and a sophisticated trading platform.

The broker is putting in a lot of effort to ensure that it is able to suit the needs of every investor on the market. Despite the fact that the broker is relatively new, it has already demonstrated that it provides one of the top services on the market.