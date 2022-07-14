Boosted by recent lockdowns and legions of shoppers seeking optimal value, e-commerce sales continue to grow rapidly, and seemingly exponentially. Whilst this is good news for company balance sheets, online retailers, distributors and logistics firms are confronted with a growing storage-facility crisis. As orders continue to stream in, so the pressure increases on existing storage capacities. But how long will this sales boom last? And how should these industry stakeholders respond?

With global online retail sales predicted to grow by another 14% in 2022 (up from the previous year’s 10%), the e-commerce industry looks set to keep on expanding. So in the current climate, mezzanine floors represent an attractive e-commerce storage solution, especially when floor space is at a premium. A cost-efficient mezzanine floor unlocks fresh, unused storage space within an existing facility. In addition, it also saves the time and expense of sourcing, and financing, larger premises.

Mezzanines vs alternative options

Retail stock, equipment & machinery, office facilities … a mezzanine floor can be rapidly configured to store or house almost anything an e-commerce business might require. A steel structure standing above your present floor, an easily-assembled mezzanine floor is incredibly strong and durable, but above all safe and efficient. Not only will this option increase the usable floor space, a mezzanine is also an ultra-versatile storage facility which can be rapidly reconfigured as your storage requirements continue to evolve.

Given the somewhat volatile global economic outlook, a conservative decision to cross fingers and hope your present storage capacity will suffice might seem prudent enough. But e-commerce reputations are fragile and depend entirely on the ability to fulfil orders in line with customer expectations. So any inability to stock and supply popular items constantly risks customers deserting your web outlet in droves in favour of the ‘superior’ quality of service supposedly offered by your rivals. While moving to more spacious premises would overcome this potential disadvantage, this option involves a financial commitment of an entirely different order which may not be entirely justified given the relatively unpredictable state of most markets.

Commercial mezzanine flooring is a mature technology which can accommodate a range of bespoke requirements: So, for example, engineers can create a facility with shelving or rack storage beneath and pallet space above, or perhaps elevated office space with a stairway or lift access.

Why mezzanines are the answer to the e-commerce storage dilemma:

Mezzanines enhance existing space, so storage is optimised without costly investment in extensions or a relocation to new premises.

Mezzanines can be configured exactly as required, to store retail inventory, packaging, extra office space and much more.

Mezzanines can be rapidly installed, with a moderate outlay and minimal downtime.

Increasing usable floor space

Constructing a mezzanine floor is an excellent way to recover otherwise under-utilised storage space in high-ceiling commercial buildings such as factories and warehouse/distribution facilities. Without the expense of building an extension, e-commerce enterprises can bring considerable volumes of very usable storage space into commission – thus deriving maximum value from your existing investment. Experienced structural engineers can create valuable design solutions to realise additional storage areas, even in challenging locations.

Specialist UK-based mezzanine installers like Western Industrial understand that the secret to a successful mezzanine storage solution is always to work closely with the client to determine their precise needs and expectations.

The key points for clarification are usually:

Understand the proposed use and precise function of the new intermediate floor.

Decide the preferred materials to use.

Agree the applicable site conditions.

Ensure full compliance with fire, health & safety, and building regulations.

Reclaiming unused headroom to create additional storage space gives e-commerce operators the surplus storage space they need to trade with confidence. Knowing there is a reliable solution in place puts e-commerce entrepreneurs in pole position to cope with market trends, fluctuations and potential opportunities for further growth.

At the present time, upscaling an e-commerce enterprise is surely best achieved by opting for the internal expansion a mezzanine storage solution can deliver. This rational, low-risk answer fulfils the short, medium and longer-term business considerations without the far greater expense and implicit disruption of a speculative relocation.

A mezzanine floor can transform your internal storage capacity and yet remain flexible enough to offer a whole range of expansion options, such as: