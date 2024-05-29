Entrepreneur Spencer Schar spends much of his spare time kayaking in the lakes around Florida and fishing for bass. This article will provide an overview of some of the best bass fishing spots in Florida, a state with hundreds of rivers and lakes that consistently produce good quality and quantities of bass.

Florida’s temperate climate supports some incredible bass fisheries. In the north, Rodman Reservoir is the remit of anglers on the hunt for trophy largemouth bass, with the cooler waters promoting a slower metabolism rate that allows fish to grow larger. Set in 9,500 acres in Putnam County, Rodman Reservoir is one of Florida’s most productive fishing destinations for big bass.

St. Johns is Florida’s longest river. Running from Blue Cypress Lake, it eventually empties into the Atlantic, presenting a multitude of different areas to explore. With brackish waters throughout the system, St. John’s River is the perfect hunting ground for stripers and largemouth bass. There are numerous spots along the river to cast a line. Anglers should take heed of prevailing weather conditions and prepare accordingly, as it can get chilly in winter, even in north Florida.

Lake George has earned notoriety as a big fish lake, with catch rates of .56 per hour. The second-largest lake in Florida, it offers fishermen and women plenty of room to explore. Located off St. Johns River, this shallow, broad, and brackish lake is six miles wide and around 11 miles long, with an average depth of around eight feet. Here, striped and largemouth bass can be found, along with black crappies and all kinds of sunfish.

Ten miles west of Tampa lies Lake Tarpon, which stretches almost nine miles long, covering around 2,500 acres. Surrounded by resorts, there are ample fishing opportunities, with its fisheries offering some of the best big bass fishing to be found anywhere on Florida’s west coast. In addition to trophy-size bass, Lake Tarpon also supports healthy populations of blue tilapias, bluegills, crappies, catfish, and sunfish.

Knowns as the Big O, Lake Okeechobee is the largest lake in Florida and home to some impressively sized bass. Located in south-central Florida, around two hours north of Fort Lauderdale, Okeechobee is vast, boasting approximately 725 square miles of prime bass fishing waters. Little Grassy, King’s Bar, South Bay, and Monkey Box are all popular spots among bass fishers. In addition, Roland Martin Marina and Resort is another fantastic area to target, hosting several pro tournaments each year.

The Golden Gate Canal is the meeting point between The Everglades National Park, Collier Seminole State Park, Big Cypress Preserve, and Naples-Marco Island’s beaches. The canal is home to some exciting exotic species, including oscars and peacock bass that found their way into southwest Florida from Miami and are now found here in abundance. Golden Gate Canal is a renowned year-round peacock fishing ground that also hosts plentiful stocks of largemouth bass and panfish. In addition to these popular freshwater fish, snook and tarpon are also occasionally landed in these canals.

With the ominous moniker of “Alligator Alley,” the Everglades is an epic place for more adventurous bass fishers. Here, not only alligators but also American crocodiles and giant snakes are frequently spotted. For intrepid anglers, peacock and largemouth bass await, cruising the marshy channels. The Everglades is huge, with its marshes and canals covering more than 1,000 square miles. It is important for anglers to remain diligent when fishing, keeping an eye on the riverbank. Fishers must also be aware of special regulations, with no dead or live baits permitted and only artificial baits and lures allowed across the entire Everglades system.