Enerjisa Üretim has exceeded 1,000 MW of installed wind power capacity, becoming the first company in Türkiye to reach the milestone. The total capacity has been delivered through a portfolio of 16 wind power plants, including facilities commissioned under the YEKA-2 programme. This portfolio represents one of the most comprehensive private wind energy platforms in the country.

The milestone supports Türkiye’s energy security and contributes to the development of a sustainable and competitive electricity market. At a European level, Enerjisa Üretim’s installed wind capacity places it among the top ten private sector players in wind energy. This position reflects the company’s alignment with Europe’s clean energy, supply security and resilience goals.

Clean energy equivalent to the electricity consumption of 1.7 million households

The installed capacity is expected to enable the generation of clean energy equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of approximately 1.7 million households. Enerjisa Üretim aims to reach at least 6,250 MW of total installed capacity by the end of 2028, supported by the completion of ongoing investments and the commissioning of new capacity additions. This growth roadmap seeks to position the company as one of the reference players in renewable energy investments across Eastern Europe, the Balkans and the Mediterranean basin.

A 30 year journey in Türkiye’s wind energy transformation

Since 1996, Enerjisa Üretim has played an active role in the transformation of Türkiye’s energy sector, accelerating its growth in wind energy particularly from the early 2010s onwards. This journey, shaped by YEKA projects, hybrid power plant applications and the contribution of domestic technologies, has positioned the company as one of the defining players in terms of scale within the wind energy sector today.

Following the completion of the YEKA-2 process, Enerjisa Üretim is expected to account for at least 10% of Türkiye’s total installed wind power capacity on its own. This scale further strengthens the company’s position as one of the operators managing the country’s most extensive and impactful wind energy portfolios, while providing a long-term and predictable generation capacity aligned with Europe’s renewable energy targets.

Towards a Forward-Looking and Inclusive Energy Ecosystem

Enerjisa Üretim’s growth strategy extends beyond capacity expansion, placing social impact, skills development and inclusive transformation at its core. Launched in 2023, The Women Transforming Wind into Energy (REDKA) program aims to strengthen the expertise of women engineers and technicians in the renewable energy sector.

Within the scope of the program, the Çanakkale Ovacık Wind Power Plant stands out as the first wind power plant in Türkiye where official acceptance and operational processes are managed end-to-end by women professionals. Enerjisa Üretim positions the expansion of this model to new projects and its wider adoption across the sector as a concrete example of the just transition and inclusive growth approach, which also ranks among Europe’s priority agendas.

Statement from Management

Commenting on the milestone, Sabancı Holding Strategic Investments & Operations President and Enerjisa Üretim CEO İhsan Erbil Bayçöl said:

“Surpassing the 1,000 MW threshold in wind energy is a tangible demonstration of the role the private sector plays in Türkiye’s energy transition. Looking ahead, we have a long-term growth roadmap in wind energy that exceeds 2,000 MW, pursued with determination and consistency. Reaching this scale in our 30th year is a natural outcome of our long-term investments and the contribution we have made to the national energy strategy.”

Bayçöl emphasized that the company’s existing wind portfolio provides a strategic infrastructure that supports the domestic manufacturing ecosystem, enhances Türkiye’s competitiveness in wind technologies, and strengthens long-term energy supply security.

“Thanks to our holistic investment approach—spanning YEKA projects, hybrid power plants, battery energy storage investments, capacity expansions and selective mergers and acquisitions—we have built a structure that enables us to develop and construct more than 10 projects simultaneously. Beyond being one of the most comprehensive renewable energy investment processes in Türkiye over the past 10–15 years, this portfolio also offers a scalable and reliable generation model for European energy markets.”