Five young males died in the M9 motorway wrong-way crash on Sunday 16 August 2026 after a vehicle travelling on the wrong side of the carriageway collided head-on with a second car, according to The Irish Times. Four occupants of the second vehicle were taken to hospital, two in a critical condition.

The collision occurred on the M9 northbound at Junction 3 at about 03:00 local time. Gardaí said a vehicle had been travelling on the wrong side of the carriageway when the head-on impact took place.

Casualties taken to three hospitals after M9 motorway wrong-way crash

The driver and front passenger of the second car, both female and aged in their 30s, were removed to Tallaght University Hospital and both remain in a critical condition. A female rear seat passenger, aged in her 20s, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital and is in a serious condition. A child, the fourth passenger in the second vehicle, was removed to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin and is also in a serious condition.

The section of the M9 between Junction 3 and Junction 4, on both the northbound and southbound carriageways, remains closed. Local diversions are in place.

Fiosrú independent investigation under way

Gardaí said Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman, has been notified of the incident. Fiosrú’s on-call team of investigators attended the scene and an independent investigation is ongoing.

Fiosrú said its investigations relate to incidents involving contact with gardaí where a member of the public has died or been seriously injured. The watchdog stressed that a referral does not necessarily mean a garda or gardaí have been accused of wrongdoing. ‘Instead, it means that Fiosrú should independently investigate the incident to ascertain whether or not the act or omission of a garda or gardaí may have resulted in the death of, or serious harm to, a person,’ it said.

RTÉ reported that gardaí said there was no pursuit taking place when the collision occurred.

A Garda Forensic Collision examination will take place in due course, according to the Irish Examiner.

Political reaction

Sinn Féin TD for Kildare South Shónagh Ní Raghallaigh described the scenes as ‘absolutely catastrophic’. ‘My deepest sympathies go out to the families of those who have lost their lives, and for those who remain in a critical condition in hospital,’ she said.

‘My heart also goes out to the first responders and all of those working in our emergency services who were met with the most horrific of scenes this morning. This loss of life is colossal and the effect those losses will have on their friends and families is incalculable,’ Ms Ní Raghallaigh added.

Gardaí appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward. They are also asking road users who were travelling on the M9 northbound or southbound between 02:00 and 03:00 on Sunday and who may have dashcam footage of the incident or surrounding area to make that footage available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.