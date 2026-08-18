West Yorkshire Police have launched a murder investigation following a Wakefield dog attack in which a 55-year-old man was fatally injured on a footpath off Blacker Lane in the Calder Grove area of the city.

Officers responded to emergency calls at 1.36pm on Saturday reporting an altercation that had taken place a short time earlier on the old train line footpath. The injured man was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died shortly after 7pm the same evening.

German Shepherd seized after Wakefield dog attack

A dog believed to have been involved in the incident has been seized by police. BBC News reported the animal is a German Shepherd. The seizure forms part of the ongoing murder inquiry.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and on suspicion of being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place causing injury. He remains in custody.

According to the BBC, the altercation occurred on a disused railway line off Blacker Lane at about 13:30 BST on Saturday. The area is used regularly by walkers.

Appeal for witnesses, including two women who helped at the scene

Detectives are appealing for witnesses, in particular two people who stopped to assist the injured man during the incident and helped direct officers to the scene.

Police believe one of those individuals is named Sophie. Officers have confirmed both are women and are urging them to come forward.

Detective chief inspector Michael Cox, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: ‘Sadly, a man has died and it is really important that we understand the circumstances of what has taken place.’

He added: ‘We know that two people, one named Sophie, stopped to assist the injured man and direct officers. We would urge these two women to come forward to help us with our ongoing enquiries into this tragic incident.’

DCI Cox also called on members of the public who were in the area at the time of the altercation to contact police. ‘The initial altercation has happened in an area used by walkers and we are urging anyone who has potentially seen or heard any part of the exchange between these two men to please make contact,’ he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team or call 101, quoting crime reference 13260465524. Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

West Yorkshire Police have not yet confirmed any further details about the circumstances of the altercation or the relationship between the two men involved.