Friday August 27 sees the Irish Cambridgeshire being held at The Curragh. This is the 6.45 and is part of a packed Curragh card that also includes two Group races. The Irish Cambridgeshire is a tough handicap to work out and of the past ten winners of this race, only one had odds of less than 10/1 and that winner had an SP of 9/1!

Following trends is always important for this kind of race. The Irish Cambridgeshire is a race for horses aged three and over and is run over a mile with the winner receiving €47,200. Last year the race was won by the five-year-old Laughifuwant at odds of 14/1. A three-year-old has only won this race once in the last eight years. In 2017, Elusive Time won the Irish Cambridgeshire at the grand old age of nine. The draw will be important in this race. In recent years, winners have been allocated high number stalls, reports DailyMail.

UK horse betting site has taken a look at the leading contenders and odds for this tricky handicap.

Toshizou (6/1)

The current favourite for the Irish Cambridgeshire is three years old and trained by Joseph Patrick O’Brien. Four wins on the flat have so far produced only one win at Tipperary last September. This season has seen Toshizou have two runs, finishing fourth on both occasions.

The most recent run was at The Curragh on August 8. A fourth placed finish but it could have been a better result with a clear run. Toshizou has been given a weight of 9st 1lb to carry, less than in previous races. Four of the last six winners of this race have carried more than 9st.

Crystal Black (9/1)

Dermot Weld is bidding to win the Irish Cambridgeshire for the second time in three years. He won with Jassar in 2019 and now has high hopes for this three-year-old runner. Crystal Black won going away at Ballinrobe last month over a slightly longer distance than this race.

Not such a good run last time out on this course but that was a six furlong race and on yielding ground. With a weight of 8st 8lb (he carried over 10st last time out), there’s a good chance of success here. The 2019 winner that Weld had in this race also carried 8st 8lbs, reports Nationalheadlines.

No More Porter (10/1)

Trained by John James Feane, No More Porter is another three-year-old hoping to land the Irish Cambridgeshire. This runner won last time out and is a course and distance winner carrying just 8st 1lb. That win came at The Curragh on August 8 with a strong finish. Toshizou was fourth in the race and No More Porter is better off at the weights for this race.

No More Porter has finished in the first three in all but one of his last four races, with another win at The Curragh in June. It’s been a year of progress for this runner who in April and May had SP’s of 100/1 and 200/1. We won’t be seeing those odds again.