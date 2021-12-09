As the world becomes increasingly globalised, more countries are emerging as hubs for specific industries. For example, China is number one for manufacturing, Germany is the top country for electronics, and India is the best place to outsource software development. This can make these nations extremely enticing for those working in these sectors.

However, with these industry hubs comes market saturation. While it can make good business sense to move to these countries to kickstart your own career, you’ll be facing a lot of competition for every job. This can make emerging markets the way forward, and for anyone in the tech industry, the Netherlands is arguably the best country for the next chapter of your career.

Consider kickstarting your lessons in Dutch as we lay out just why this captivating country is the place to be for tech workers.

Good wages in the tech industry

It’s no secret that tech experts are in high demand, but the problem that many face when finding a job is inadequate wages. However, those in the Netherlands generally get paid more than other countries, with software developers and consultants among those who easily make more money from Dutch companies than elsewhere around the world. Take SAP consultants, for instance, who develop and implement SAP systems for businesses. SAP software recruiters Eursap point out that they enjoy a “higher average hourly rate” in the Netherlands, as well as noting that the country is home to “many of the world’s largest organisations”. This makes it one of the perfect places for consultants to make a name for themselves.

High prevalence of English speakers

If picking up languages isn’t something that comes by you easily, rest assured that almost everyone in the Netherlands speaks English. And while that’s no excuse for never trying to learn Dutch, it certainly makes the transition to living there much easier. As well as this, Dutch is from the same family of languages as English and German, making it one of the easiest languages for English speakers to pick up. Don’t be afraid to try out a little Dutch when you reach the Netherlands, even if you’re worried about getting it slightly wrong. Netherland’s population is famously polite, and will be more than happy to help you out when talking. As the English language is so prevalent there, you’ll be able to easily switch between English and Dutch phrases throughout your conversations, allowing you to quickly and easily build up your own fluency.

Great work-life balance

Along with the higher salaries, the work-life balance is much higher in the Netherlands when compared to places like the UK. In fact, the country often makes headlines for having some of the shortest working weeks in the world. On average, a full time worker in the Netherlands works 29 hours a week, which is considerably less than those in the UK (37 hours). This gives employees more than enough time outside of work to take care of their personal needs and hobbies. Working from home has long been a common practice in the Netherlands too, even pre-pandemic, further aiding the all-important work-life balance the Duth are famous for.

Healthy lifestyle

Along with a good work-life balance, you may find that people living in the Netherlands are generally healthier. While this may be because they have more time to do healthier activities like go to the gym or cook meals from scratch, it might also be in part because cycling is the most common mode of transportation. Roads and laws favour cyclists and you’re more likely to see a trail of bikes at a traffic light than a number of cars. Unsurprisingly, the level of pollution around the country is very low as a result, which hugely bolsters the population’s health. Factors like air quality, drinking water quality, cleanliness, and even the quality of parks are rated at least ‘high’ with some scoring a ‘very high’.

With the opportunity to earn more money while working less hours, having a higher work-life balance, and an overall happier and healthier lifestyle, it’s no wonder that so many tech professionals are attracted to the Netherlands. So whether you’re working with a recruitment agency or searching for the perfect opportunity for yourself, good luck (or, veel geluk) on your journey.