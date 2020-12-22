Hospital records include the record of the patients that are generated during the period of hospitalization. It may include the observation and treatment of nurses along with the consultants’ opinions. Based on the area of usage, the hospital records can be divided into four main types – individual staff records, patients’ clinical records, and administrative records and ward records. The condition of every patient, progress in his/her recovery, and the type of care given by the hospital, all is included in the hospital records. To ensure safe as well as effective healthcare, it is very important to have good quality medical records.

Accurate, complete, and up-to-date hospital records are necessary for the continuity of care for your patients. Such documents are generated as a result of patient care. These may include nurses’ notes, medical history, and examination, progress notes. Plus a separate set of records is also given to each staff member that provides the details of the staff including their absence, medical condition, sickness, etc.

This guide tends to highlight every important information that you need to know about hospital records. By reading this guide, you will come to know how you can easily maintain hospital records from getting lost. To ensure proper maintenance of hospital records, use the best software.

How you can easily maintain hospital records from getting lost?

The lost hospital records do not only affect the condition of a patient but can also harm the credibility of the hospital, resulting in legal liability. To get rid of this problem, it is necessary to enforce a controlled process. In case of paper hospital records, although it is easy to transfer the documents from one staff member to another, it may result in lost documents. Therefore, it is always recommended to record the transfer of documents and keeping a backup as well.

Use digital means to keep a backup of hospital records as it is not only easier to maintain the records but saves time and effort as well. With just one query, the records of a specific patient can easily be retrieved. Keeping in view such things, switching to an electronic hospital record system is a better option when it comes to eliminating the problem of lost hospital records.

Using good software for proper maintenance of hospital records

For proper maintenance of hospital records, the use of a good hospital management software becomes crucial. It can automate the process from billing and inventory management to scheduling appointments as well as auditing the records. Always try to choose such software that may cover healthcare regulatory and revenue cycle with auto-update along with managing patients’ check-ins, appointments, claims as well as reporting. There are several electronic hospital record software that you may use. For example, Sunwave EMR, athenahealth, and much more.

Nowadays, it has become vital to keep proper maintenance of hospital records. Why? Because if you keep your patients’ records, it will reduce the chances of malpractice and risks. Moreover, it can also decrease liability concerns in the event of a claim.

