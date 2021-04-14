The day has come. You’ve realised that your talent for spiritual healing is more than just a hobby — it’s your life’s mission. And as such, you want to make it your full-time job. But taking this first step may feel intimidating and it’s natural not to know where to start. Luckily, becoming a freelance spiritual healer doesn’t have to be hard, as long as you’re truly dedicated. Here are some tips to help you get started.

1. Think business

A lot of spiritual people feel uncomfortable thinking about cold, hard business. After all, thinking about money, Excel charts and legalese is so far removed from divinity. Thankfully, there are many professionals who can take this side of the business off your hands, but it’s still important to understand the basics if you want to make the best choices.

There are a number of legal considerations when it comes to starting a freelance business. For instance, whether to register as a sole trader or limited company depending on which option is more tax efficient. The government has lots of useful programmes offering help and advice on business-related queries surrounding tax, business plans and more. Talking to an accountant or business coach will be highly beneficial too. You will also need to decide whether to work from home or to rent a workspace, as well as how much you’ll charge customers. Of course, it could be a good idea to start with low prices, or even offer your services for free to get your first few clients through the door. But in the long term, it’s best to have a set plan.

Another important thing to think about is insurance. “As a profession, spiritual healing is relatively low risk thanks to the minimal amount of additional tools required, but you still need to protect yourself and your business against any claims which may be made against you,” spiritual healing insurance experts at Salon Gold warn. “In today’s world, people are increasingly prepared to take legal action in order to win compensation, and the number of claims made against therapists is on the rise. Unexpected claims can, and do, occur, and could leave your business bankrupt”. It’s essential to secure cover as soon as possible to prevent unnecessary expenses, and choosing a provider who specialises in insurance for your profession will ensure you have all the cover you need.

2. Map out your audience

Once you have all the admin out of the way, it’s good to have a think about who your target audience is in more detail than just ‘people who are interested in spiritual healing’. You want to be able to offer your services to a streamlined group of potential clients who will benefit the most from you as a healer.

Think about it this way. You are not the only spiritual healer out there. What is it about your business that would encourage someone to choose you over other practitioners? Utilise this unique selling point to identify your ideal client persona — the type of person you appeal to most — and direct all your efforts towards reaching them. Your goal should be to build a community of potential customers that fit your audience description.

3. Get your name out there

Reaching out to like-minded people is essential for new ventures, especially ones run by just one person. You’re the face of the whole business, so you need to spread the word of your remarkable gift to build credibility and authority as far and wide as possible. Then, when anyone interested is ready to find a healer, they’ll know you’re the ultimate person for the job.

In order to do that, social media is your best friend. If you want potential customers to find you in this day and age, you have to build an online presence. Set up a blog, write an inspirational newsletter and produce consistent, valuable content on the platforms where your target audience dwells. Think about your own habits when scrolling through endless posts on social media — what makes you stop and think? What encourages you to click on a profile and follow the account? It’s most likely the content that really helps, inspires and enlightens.

You could share your thoughts and revelations, the quotes you live by, and any guides or tips you’ve harvested along the way. If you’ve hit a wall, however, have a look at what other spiritual healers are doing and identify what’s good and what can be improved. It’s important to note that social media is not the only way to get your name out there — sponsorships and guest speaker appearances are just a couple of other marketing techniques. Consider which methods are more suitable for your business specifically.

4. Connect with other wellness practitioners

Being a freelancer gets lonely sometimes, and it’s particularly difficult if you’re a spiritual person by nature. A great way to combat this is by creating your own support network of like-minded freelancers and small business owners. Not only will it help tackle the isolation, but you can also learn so much from other people who are in the same boat as you. And in the event your client enquires about a service you don’t offer, or you want to make a recommendation, directing them towards a practitioner you trust can build your credibility in your customer’s eyes.

You can seek out similar business owners by attending spirituality conferences and events, and ask your own therapist or friends to introduce you to those they know. Even consider reaching out to successful wellness entrepreneurs and asking them to go for a coffee. They’ll usually be glad to meet new names in the industry and they might even offer to mentor you. Whatever you do, don’t be shy — you will be surprised how friendly most people are.

5. Don’t forget about your own journey

It’s very easy to get caught up in the excitement of a new business, especially when it gives you a sense of fulfilment. Unfortunately, sometimes this means you neglect your own spirituality. And if you’re not in the right mindset it’ll not only affect your own health but also your ability to help your clients. After all, how can they look to you for guidance if you can’t take care of yourself?

Make sure you practice what you preach and still save time for your own journey. Keep educating yourself, look at new methods, and learn fresh skills. Both you and your clients will appreciate and grow from it. Think of it as a top priority business investment.