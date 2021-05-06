Webinars have become more popular over the past few years. If you weren’t aware, a webinar is a live online educational presentation. People sign up to, or register for, these webinars online, and are able to submit questions or comments throughout the presentation.

However, not all of the people who register will end up staying until the end, or indeed attending the event at all. According to one report in 2020, an average of 55% of registrants will become attendees. This average rises to 68.78% for communication webinars and falls to 36.2% for webinars on continuing education.

Thus, it can be seen that the conversion rate for webinars fluctuates significantly depending on the topic which will be discussed. However, what all webinars have in common is room for improvement.

Therefore, here are 6 tips to follow for holding webinars that could help you to generate revenue.

1. Don’t skip the introduction

Before you start your presentation, make sure you introduce yourself to the participants. As you will be leading the session, it is important that people understand why you are the authoritative voice on the matter and someone to be trusted.

2. Use a digital experience platform

A digital experience platform like ON24 will help you to convert customer engagement into revenue by engaging audiences and driving better results. This platform will allow you to create bespoke opportunities and experiences, going beyond the webinar with artificial intelligence (AI) personalisation.

3. Make sure you keep it interactive

When you keep your webinar interactive, the viewers and participants are likelier to feel as if they are part of the conversation. You could achieve this by doing a short quiz before your webinar to learn where the attendees are at in terms of their knowledge or conduct a survey to find out opinions.

4. Take the person through a transformation

The purpose of your webinar is not only to convert your viewers but also to share useful educational content which can be actioned upon. In this sense, think of it as taking the viewer on a journey. Think about where they will start and how you want it to end, and then you can see how you might take them from point A to B.

5. Be strategic in managing questions

On one hand, getting lots of questions is a great sign of interactivity and engagement; however, too many questions, and irrelevant ones, can derail the webinar from the topic at hand. Thus, be strategic in which questions you take and answer, and when you do so – and try to be consistent in your approach throughout.

6. Record it and make a replay available

Why let all of your hard work go to waste when you could record the webinar and make the content available on your site? This way, attendees will have more flexibility on when they can watch the webinar, and can even replay it at their leisure.

And there you have it – 6 top tips that could help you to spur conversions with your webinar.