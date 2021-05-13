The UK’s leading manufacturer and distributor of Ophthalmic microsurgical procedures and instruments have confirmed the launch of the new HEINE Omega 600 Indirect Ophthalmoscope to the UK market. This latest product has been designed to industry standards and made with clinicians in mind.

HEINE Omega 600 Indirect Ophthalmoscope features

As a cutting-edge product, the new Omega 600 has plenty of useful features. This not only makes it intuitive to use but also enables clinicians to deliver patient diagnosis with greater accuracy. As a result, it saves the negative effects and wasted time of incorrect diagnosis, while also helping to deliver better patient outcomes. But what is inside the product to make this happen?

The Omega 600 contains high-grade glass optics which are non-reflective. This delivers ultra-sharp images to work from and natural colours. Stereoscopic adjustment tech is also included and this provides next-level 3D imaging to clinicians. This 3D imaging can be used for all sizes of pupil and makes exploring the entire retina (including the far periphery) much easier.

Cutting-edge light tech for cataracts patients

All clinicians know how serious cataracts is and how vital it is to treat properly. The best way to do this is using an indirect ophthalmoscope which enables thorough cataract examinations to take place. This new scope contains visionBOOST LED tech which is designed for people with cataracts.

The LED light is fully adjustable and makes getting the ideal brightness (for user and patient) simple. This adjustable light range goes from 3% to 100%. For cataract investigations that need more light, the brightness can be boosted by 245%! This allows clinicians to deliver more confident patient diagnosis for those with media opacities. It also provides a proven 20% improved retina view when examining cataracts sufferers.

Light-weight with ergonomic design

It is fair to say that the HEINE Omega 600 is the lightest top-class indirect ophthalmoscope on the market now. This is thanks to a lithium polymer battery which does not weigh much at all. The ergonomic design makes it comfortable to use and easy to operate. All the cables are integrated into the robust headband for the best user experience. This also enables simple yet thorough cleaning of the surface.