Dig out your grandparents’ old photos because this autumn and winter, we’re seeing a fashion comeback of some the most iconic garments in the likes of acid-wash jeans, pleated skirts, and grandad vests with a modern twist.

The autumn/winter fashion shows that took place in June–September paraded exquisite looks that blend style with comfort in an extravaganza of statement pieces. In the aftermath of the pandemic, this year’s fashion shows were digital and demonstrated creative presentation approaches, such as short films and augmented reality concepts. Not only that, but they also featured collections that focused more on adaptability than anything else as an echo of the new normal.

We rounded up the biggest fashion trends as seen in the fashion weeks to help you get your autumn/winter wardrobe up to date.

Ski chic

Gear up because we’re going back to ski school!

Oversized puffer jackets, coats, and parkas are the highlight of this season. If you’ve had the slightest concern you might be cold this winter, fashion designers are here to help. This thermal statement piece transcends the cosy mountain vibe into an urban scenario.

Miu Miu’s ready-to-wear collection embraced the ski cool in superb alpine backdrops. Daringly filmed amongst the snowy peaks of the Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Dolomites Alps, the fashion show accentuates the contrast between the warm indoors and the cold outdoors in a mixture of layered silk slip dresses, bold knits, and faux fur mittens, topped with outstanding ski jackets in nudes, lilacs, and blues.

Louis Vuitton, Brunello Cucinelli, and Chanel, amongst many others, also didn’t shy away from refashioning the staple puffer jacket. There is no doubt that you’ll be sliding down the urban runaway in style and comfort this winter.

Avant-garde knitwear

Summer 2021 was brightened up by knitwear in groovy colours and versatile shapes, from skirts and dress sets to vests and totes. The autumn/winter season will continue celebrating knitted garments in comfy yet flattering silhouettes.

Ulla Johnson and Bevza’s ankle-long sweater dresses make sweater weather fun and sexy, and Fendi’s maxi knitted skirt and crop top in dark grey opens us up to the magic of accessorising. Pair your oversized knitted dress with chunky women’s boots and a faux fur bag for a more relaxed look, or add a touch of luxe to your tie-dye cable knits sweater with off-white flared trousers and nylon knee-high women’s boots.

Vests are back

Perhaps it’s time to dig into your grandad’s wardrobe because knitted vests are making a fashion comeback! But this time around, designers are having a spin on the preppy vintage look to offer a ready-to-wear, versatile look that is a definite Instagram hit.

Some of the designers who pioneered in presenting avant-garde knitwear in New York Fashion Week (NYFW) such as Bevza and PH5, are also rocking the sweater vest. From eye-catching patterns to unique shapes, the fashion gurus are cueing us in on the best styling trends. ‘70s flares, ’90s band T-shirts, and chunky boots are the perfect match for your staple vest. Layering is also on-trend with this statement piece, from a classic white shirt underneath to a ski chic puffer jacket on top.

Pleated skirt

Your inner schoolgirl is ready to make an entrance this autumn in elegantly tailored, pleated skirts. But this staple businesswoman garment is beyond uniform. A revival of Princess Diana’s timeless taste, the pleated skirt has character, grace, and a touch of sultriness.

During this fashion season, designers showed us how versatile the pleated skirt can be. 3.1 Phillip Lim’s maxi skirt paired with an elegant tie-front shirt exuded royalty, while Dior’s dreamy pleated skirt in night forest hues matched with a blue cut-out sweater was a true enchantment. These design inspirations should be on everyone’s autumn/winter fashion agenda.

Patchwork & craftwork

Sustainability meets craftsmanship in this bold, chic, and extravagant fall/winter trend. As eco-awareness has been a hot topic within the fashion industry and beyond for quite a while now, designers are coming up with ways to bring sustainability design practices to the forefront.

This season, patchwork that utilises unused fabric scraps or past collections are a hit. Of course, the trend was embraced by some of the most extravagant designers in the likes of Jeremy Scott of Moschino, Stuart Vevers of Coach, and Gabriela Hearst of Chloe. Their upcycled, vibrant collaged garments showed us that prints, geometric patterns, and plenty of colour are not to be feared.

From floral dresses to quilted coats, patchwork garments cater for a unique bohemian look that will make you stand out in the crowd. Since it’s such a statement piece, you can tone it down by wearing a pair of classic black Chelsea boots or knee-high boots paired with a mini skirt.

Denim on denim

In case you haven’t got the memo yet, denim is back! Designers are taking a nostalgic look at the ‘90s baggy grunge jeans, the ‘80s acid-wash look, and the ‘70s flares, while the oh-so-done skinny jeans are put on pause.

But it’s not just jeans that are embracing the denim revival. The exciting Japanese label Sacai by Chitose Abe paraded a stellar head-to-toe denim look, and Alberta Ferretti followed in its footsteps. Rentrayage and Erin Beatty reimagined denim in intricate shapes during NYFW. Jeans, vests, and asymmetrical skirts played with the patchwork trend to facilitate an exquisite bohemian look, which you can easily replicate at home as long as you harness your creative flair. Dream jeans!

With these outstanding fashion trends, you are sure to be rocking the street runway in style, comfort, and a smooth groove!

