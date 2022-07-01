Want to start your own online business or maybe create a travelling or food blog? Well, then you’ve most probably started your website project. Everyone wants to have an attractive and converting website to reflect their brand image, engage visitors and increase sales. To craft an appealing project, you need to learn what’s an appealing website these days in the first place. So, here you’ll find essential criteria and some steps to fulfil them.

What’s an Attractive Website?

There are many tips on creating an efficient website that reflects brand image. Various researches reveal that there are two crucial parts of it – technical and visual. Thus, there’s no surprise that an attractive website is not only about visuals but also a solid technical base. Here are three nuances to think about.

1) Speed

Hubspot recently shared a list of page load time stats. They clearly show – load time affects time spent on the website and even conversion rates. Let alone the fact that 70 per cent of consumers admit that speed impacts their willingness to purchase goods or services.

Speed or, in other words, load time, depends on many aspects. Still, the most important here is choosing the correct server. While you can easily optimise “heavy” visual content or implement needed updates, the server capabilities aren’t up to you. Therefore, choose wisely and think of the resources and security level required. If your platform generates medium to high traffic, consider VPS hosting in Europe. If relevant, in other continents too.

2) Accessibility

Another critical technical factor is accessibility. Repeating errors annoy a demanding audience. Again, here it’s essential to look at the server uptime indicator. Some of the market professionals can offer uptime up to 99,98 per cent. Obviously, it depends on enterprise-class hardware and quality software used in data centres. Here we’re returning to the same point – choose your host wisely and consider private resources.

3) UX Design

Finally, an attractive website is inseparable from UX design and visual identity that would reflect the brand and its values. There’s definitely a reason why UX design is a separate profession in the design field. Specialists deepen into how certain design solutions can lead to actions. For instance, what layout, CTA buttons, and even colour pallet should look like to convert.

These could be three elements of a successful online project, at least something to start with. There is no need to take care of it all at once. Plan the whole website creation process step by step.

How to Create One?

Knowing the essential criteria of an appealing platform, you need to plan your steps accordingly. Start with hosts’ research and solid technical base: accessibility, high uptime, professional hardware, and security system. Then, contact UX design professionals, at least consult with them. Write down the main tasks and people you need to contact.

Every successful project requires investments. First and foremost – devoting time to research and gathering information, understanding your target audience and market specifics. Then, you can objectively access the resources and skills needed to implement the final project’s vision.