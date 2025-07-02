Complex lifting refers to any lifting operation that goes beyond the ordinary in terms of risk, technical difficulty, or planning requirements. These are tasks where the consequences of failure are severe, or where multiple variables make the lift particularly challenging.

While there is no single definition that fits all industries, complex lifting generally involves:

Heavy, oversized or awkward loads

Restricted access or confined spaces

Multiple cranes or lifting devices working in tandem

Proximity to hazards (e.g. power lines, public areas, water, live plant)

Precision positioning requirements

Adverse weather or ground conditions

Unusual lifting points or unstable loads

It’s important to note that complexity isn’t just about size or weight. A relatively light object may still require a complex lift if, for example, it needs to be installed with millimetre precision on an offshore platform or suspended over live railway tracks.

Why the Distinction Matters

Failing to categorise a lift correctly can lead to severe consequences, including injuries, fatalities, equipment damage, project delays, and regulatory breaches. As a site manager, you have a legal duty to ensure that lifting operations are properly planned, supervised, and carried out safely in accordance with the Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations 1998 (LOLER).

Identifying a lift as complex ensures that appropriate levels of planning, engineering input, risk assessment, and control measures are applied. It also triggers the involvement of qualified personnel, including appointed persons and lifting supervisors.

Factors That Define a Complex Lift

Here are the main criteria site managers should look out for when evaluating the complexity of a lift:

Load Characteristics

Unusually shaped or non-rigid items

High-value or irreplaceable equipment

Hazardous materials

Environmental Conditions

Tight or confined spaces

High winds or poor visibility

Fragile surfaces or unstable ground

Equipment and Technique

Tandem lifts (using more than one crane)

Special rigging or engineered lifting points

Use of mobile or crawler cranes in urban sites

Site-Specific Hazards

Working near live services

Lifting over occupied areas

Public interface or out-of-hours working

If any of these factors are present, it’s best practice to treat the lift as complex and escalate planning accordingly.

Who Is Involved in a Complex Lift?

Effective management of complex lifting operations requires a clearly defined team:

Appointed Person – Responsible for planning the lift, conducting risk assessments, and producing the lift plan. This role requires specialised training and competence.

– Responsible for planning the lift, conducting risk assessments, and producing the lift plan. This role requires specialised training and competence. Lifting Supervisor – Oversees the lift on-site to ensure the plan is followed.

– Oversees the lift on-site to ensure the plan is followed. Crane Operator – Executes the lift using appropriate plant and control methods.

– Executes the lift using appropriate plant and control methods. Slinger/Signaller – Secures the load and provides communication between the lifting team.

As the site manager, your role includes ensuring that all personnel are competent, briefed, and working under an approved lift plan.

Planning and Risk Assessment

Planning is the cornerstone of any complex lift. The appointed person should develop the lift plan and must include:

Method statement and step-by-step lifting sequence

Risk assessments

Load weight and centre of gravity

Crane specifications and configuration

Ground bearing pressures

Communication protocols

Emergency procedures

A site visit is usually essential to validate the plan and identify any site-specific risks that may not be captured on paper.

Safety and Compliance

Complex lifting operations must comply with LOLER, PUWER, BS 7121, and the Health and Safety at Work Act. You should also refer to industry-specific guidance from organisations such as:

CPA (Construction Plant-hire Association)

Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA)

HSE (Health and Safety Executive)

Documentation, training records, and equipment certifications should be up-to-date and readily available on-site.

A Mindset of Caution and Preparation

In lifting operations, complacency can be deadly. Complex lifting is not just about weight—it’s about risk. As a site manager, recognising the signs of complexity and applying the appropriate controls is not just good practice; it’s your legal and moral responsibility.