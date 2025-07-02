Complex lifting refers to any lifting operation that goes beyond the ordinary in terms of risk, technical difficulty, or planning requirements. These are tasks where the consequences of failure are severe, or where multiple variables make the lift particularly challenging.
While there is no single definition that fits all industries, complex lifting generally involves:
- Heavy, oversized or awkward loads
- Restricted access or confined spaces
- Multiple cranes or lifting devices working in tandem
- Proximity to hazards (e.g. power lines, public areas, water, live plant)
- Precision positioning requirements
- Adverse weather or ground conditions
- Unusual lifting points or unstable loads
It’s important to note that complexity isn’t just about size or weight. A relatively light object may still require a complex lift if, for example, it needs to be installed with millimetre precision on an offshore platform or suspended over live railway tracks.
Why the Distinction Matters
Failing to categorise a lift correctly can lead to severe consequences, including injuries, fatalities, equipment damage, project delays, and regulatory breaches. As a site manager, you have a legal duty to ensure that lifting operations are properly planned, supervised, and carried out safely in accordance with the Lifting Operations and Lifting Equipment Regulations 1998 (LOLER).
Identifying a lift as complex ensures that appropriate levels of planning, engineering input, risk assessment, and control measures are applied. It also triggers the involvement of qualified personnel, including appointed persons and lifting supervisors.
Factors That Define a Complex Lift
Here are the main criteria site managers should look out for when evaluating the complexity of a lift:
- Load Characteristics
- Unusually shaped or non-rigid items
- High-value or irreplaceable equipment
- Hazardous materials
- Environmental Conditions
- Tight or confined spaces
- High winds or poor visibility
- Fragile surfaces or unstable ground
- Equipment and Technique
- Tandem lifts (using more than one crane)
- Special rigging or engineered lifting points
- Use of mobile or crawler cranes in urban sites
- Site-Specific Hazards
- Working near live services
- Lifting over occupied areas
- Public interface or out-of-hours working
If any of these factors are present, it’s best practice to treat the lift as complex and escalate planning accordingly.
Who Is Involved in a Complex Lift?
Effective management of complex lifting operations requires a clearly defined team:
- Appointed Person – Responsible for planning the lift, conducting risk assessments, and producing the lift plan. This role requires specialised training and competence.
- Lifting Supervisor – Oversees the lift on-site to ensure the plan is followed.
- Crane Operator – Executes the lift using appropriate plant and control methods.
- Slinger/Signaller – Secures the load and provides communication between the lifting team.
As the site manager, your role includes ensuring that all personnel are competent, briefed, and working under an approved lift plan.
Planning and Risk Assessment
Planning is the cornerstone of any complex lift. The appointed person should develop the lift plan and must include:
- Method statement and step-by-step lifting sequence
- Risk assessments
- Load weight and centre of gravity
- Crane specifications and configuration
- Ground bearing pressures
- Communication protocols
- Emergency procedures
A site visit is usually essential to validate the plan and identify any site-specific risks that may not be captured on paper.
Safety and Compliance
Complex lifting operations must comply with LOLER, PUWER, BS 7121, and the Health and Safety at Work Act. You should also refer to industry-specific guidance from organisations such as:
- CPA (Construction Plant-hire Association)
- Lifting Equipment Engineers Association (LEEA)
- HSE (Health and Safety Executive)
Documentation, training records, and equipment certifications should be up-to-date and readily available on-site.
A Mindset of Caution and Preparation
In lifting operations, complacency can be deadly. Complex lifting is not just about weight—it’s about risk. As a site manager, recognising the signs of complexity and applying the appropriate controls is not just good practice; it’s your legal and moral responsibility.