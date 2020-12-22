There’s not much that beats a cosy night at home watching romantic movies, a rainy Sunday with the kids under the covers with funny films or a sneaky duvet day catching up on all-time classics. Add in the luxury of a high tech TV beds and it’s like having the cinema in your own home. TV beds are a contemporary and stylish addition to the bedroom and are designed to hold a retractable flat screen tv so all you have to do is reach for the popcorn and the remote control. If you’re looking to combine your forty winks with some movie action, we’ve compiled a list of the best movies to watch in bed. TV beds not only look impressive in your bedroom but also guarantee you can watch late night or early morning movies cocooned in a duvet without ever needing to change out of your pyjamas.

Romantic films to watch in bed

Space-saving TV beds are the best Saturday night accessory you could ask for. Bring out the Champagne and cheese board and cosy down for a romantic film and an immersive viewing experience. We recommend rom-com staple Love Actually for lighthearted feel-good vibes, postcard-perfect The Holiday for transatlantic love, The Notebook for a heavy dose of serious emotions and guilty pleasure Pretty Woman for a cracking soundtrack and classic romance.

Family-friendly duvet days

Give the kids an indulgent day at home and pile everyone into your TV bed for a kid-friendly movie marathon. With their streamlined design and recessed screen, kids will love the idea of spending a few hours with popcorn and soft drinks tucked up under a duvet. Try High School Musical for a fun blend of basketball, friendship and fantastic songs, pop on Monte Carlo for tween girl Paris fashion and opt for Finding Nemo for charming animation that’s magical and sweet.

Best movies to fall asleep to

Sometimes you just need a movie to fall asleep to. Dim the lights, hit the pillows and put on a film that you don’t feed to concentrate too much on and you might just drift off to sleep. We recommend slow-paced space romance Passengers, Castaway’s calming ocean background and the sleepy locomotive tones of The Polar Express.

Rainy day nostalgia

There’s nothing like a little bit of movie nostalgia for a rainy day in bed. Rewatching an old favourite on a grey and dull day does wonders to lift the mood. Clueless, Jerry Maguire and 10 Things I Hate About You are all on our nostalgic movie list alongside Grease, The Hangover, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off and The Breakfast Club. From amazing soundtracks to an overload of hair gel and knee-high socks to 80s teenage angst, these are the kind of movies that are comforting, entertaining and ever so easy to watch in bed.

Brush up on the classics

Never tried a black and white movie? TV beds are made for lounging and this is the perfect time to brush up on those must-see classics. Try the cinematic masterpiece that is Orson Welle’s Citizen Kane, pop on arguably the best spaghetti western in the world, Once Upon A Time In the West or go all out intense fear and attraction with the epic A Streetcar Named Desire.

With the smart design of TV beds in 2021, you can enjoy the luxury of having a television in your bedroom without it looking like a lounge. Combining comfort and modern technology with our list of awesome movies to watch this year, there are not too many reasons why you’ll ever need to leave the house.