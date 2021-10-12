Once you choose a super king size bed, you’ll never want to go back to a smaller size. Stepping up the dimensions of your bed makes sense for a number of reasons.

Naturally, a super king size is the one to choose if you have a large bedroom. However, many people are happy to forgo a little floor space for a super comfy night’s sleep and to have an impressive focal point in the bedroom.

What’s the difference between king size and super king size beds?

A super king may ‘only’ be 30 cm wider and 10 cm longer than a king size bed, but it’s amazing what a difference the additional area can make. Some manufacturers may produce super king sized frames with slightly different dimensions and the situation can become a little more confusing as European and US bed sizes vary slightly from British ones.

As a rule though, in the UK, a super king size bed is generally defined as one that measures 72 by 84 inches (180 x 200 centimetres). A king size is 50 by 78 inches (150 x 200 centimetres). A super king size will also have that little bit extra storage space beneath it.

A super king to suit the starfish, the sizeable and the spaced-out sleeper

Lots of us sleep better when we have space. A super king gives the starfish and the wriggly sleeper ample room without disturbing the person snoozing next to them. If you’re tall or are one member of a tall couple, then a super king sized bed avoids that elbow in the face or sleeping with a leg dangling off the edge.

Choosing a super king for a big bedroom

When you think about it, most of us don’t put much stuff in our bedrooms. A bed, a wardrobe, a chest of drawers and a few other bits of furniture are largely all we have in our sleeping spaces. The bed is usually the focal point of the bedroom; that’s what the bedroom is for after all.

If you do have a large bedroom, then it can all look a bit out of kilter with a bed that isn’t in proportion to the room’s dimensions. Because most beds sit quite low, they never really look as big as you’d imagine once in situ in the bedroom. A big bed can also make a huge space look all the more inviting. Without acres of unoccupied floor space, a super king can create a more intimate and warm atmosphere in the bedroom. Bedrooms are for sleeping in, after all, and your bed choice should reflect that.

A bed for cosy family evenings and lazy mornings

If you have children under a certain age, chances are they’re forever invading your bed. While it can be slightly irritating to be leapt upon when you’re trying to get some shut-eye, lots of us actually actively encourage our kids to join us in bed from time to time.

If you have a couple of small children, you might all squeeze into a double or king size bed. But as growth spurts set in or your family increases in number, you’ll probably need somewhere bigger for those cosy Sunday mornings or Saturday evenings watching a movie in bed. Even the family pet can fit in!

There’s also a reason that high-end hotels go big on beds. A super king sized bed replicates a luxury hotel room with a statement sleeping place. Be sure to dress your super king size bed with beautiful sheets, high-quality linen and a suitably striking headboard to give your bedroom a touch of luxury.