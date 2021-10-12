There are now more than 20 billion views on #cleantok alone. And as the world opens up post-Covid, more people than ever are searching for TikTok cleaning tips and tricks to ease their workload.

But with so many videos to sift between, how can people know which CleanToks are true and which are unreliable?

Well, the cleaning experts Gtech have the answers you need. Having taken a deep dive into TikTok’s most popular cleaning videos, they have found the four trending cleaning hacks you definitely need to try in 2021 – and two you should avoid. Check them out, below.

Top 4 TikTok cleaning hacks to try

Carolina Mccauley’s TikTok toilet cleaner hack is there to guide you through the steps to get a pristine privy with every clean.

Here’s how she does it:

Start by spraying the toilet from top to bottom with white vinegar and then wipe the surfaces with toilet paper.

Next, soak some toilet paper with white vinegar and place under the rim of the bowl, all the way around, letting them sit for 10 minutes.

After the time has passed, remove the toilet paper and then scrub any remaining residue with a toothbrush.

To finish up, pour white vinegar and baking soda into the toilet bowl and give a once over with a toilet brush.

Mom That Loves to Clean’s TikTok vacuum cleaner hack is a simple one: just add a few drops of essential oil to the filter and then vacuum as normal. It’s such a small change but your floors will thank you for this #cleantok tip with a welcoming fragrance. Refined Living’s TikTok shower cleaner hack guides you through the process of cleaning this often-overlooked part of your shower. See below, for a step-by-step breakdown:

Simply rinse the shower screen with your shower head if it detachable. Otherwise, a spray bottle filled with water will do the trick.

Next, fill up a refillable dishwasher brush with washing up liquid and scrub the surface from top to bottom.

Finish off with a window cleaner squeegee, removing the soaps and suds from the glass. This way, you don’t get any unsightly streaks as you would from a cloth or toilet paper.

According to Tanya Home Inspo’s TikTok pan cleaning hack, you can freeze washing up liquid into ice cubes and then use those cubes to clean the stubborn stains off an oven grill with ease. This hack is just as effective on all kinds of dishes.

Two TikTok cleaning hacks to avoid

Gtech recommends that homeowners don’t recreate the itzshauni’s TikTok car cleaner hack. In her video, she pours washing up liquid down a hose before attaching the head attachment, resulting in soapy water being sprayed directly onto the car. It’s a nifty trick, granted, but you should never use washing up liquid as it damages the paint of your car. King of the Clean’s TikTok washing machine hack shows him putting two dishwasher tablets into the machine and then setting it for a spin. However, this method can cause an excess of foam build-up in the drum, which can lead to performance issues in the future. Instead, get your washing machine sparkling by adding half a cup of soda crystals to the appliance and running it on its highest and hottest setting. Good as new!

A Gtech spokesperson commented:

“Knowing which trending cleaning hacks are the real deal can be a minefield in the sea of #cleantok. Try one which isn’t as endorsed, however, and you could end up with irreparably damaged items.

“We at Gtech believe that cleaning is something that people should enjoy – and not be misled by. Finding a new way to clean that really works, however, is always a game-changer, which is why we hope our list of the top four can be helpful to people who are looking to weed out the wheat from the #cleantok chaff.”

For further insights from the Gtech team, visit the Gtech blog.

