The details of how a funeral should proceed are usually dependent on the deceased’s will. Ordinarily they would have some sort of a plan or instructions and chosen funeral director in place.

Unfortunately, for many reasons, this is not always the case. Life and death can be unexpected, someone could pass away before these plans would be made or for whatever reason they may not have had a plan or just left it up to loved ones. They may have even been too vulnerable to make their own plans.

Whatever the reason may be, in these cases, it’s up to the next of kins, relatives, those left behind to find an ideal funeral home and director that falls in line with what the deceased would have wanted.

While it can be difficult to think or plan anything whilst in a state of grieving, you should take some time to research a few different funeral homes to see what they can do for you. Here is some advice on what to look for and questions to ask if you are looking online and searching for funeral directors near me.

Responsibilities of a Funeral Director

If you’re unsure, or this is an experience you’ve never dealt with before, it’s a good start to know what a funeral director actually does. This way you can make sure you aren’t missing any details.

A funeral director can: transport the deceased’s body to the funeral home, dress them in clothes chosen by the family, arrange embalming to preserve the look of the deceased for longer (if you choose to do this) and enable viewings of the body at the chapel of rest.

Funeral directors also deal with legal elements, such as documentation, they can book a burial plot for you or arrange the cremation, supply a coffin and coffin bearers – they can also plan the ceremony and memorial for you. Along with this, they provide transport (hearse) for the body and transport for the mourners.

For some of these services, they can either come included in certain packages or as a separate fee, so read carefully or ask to see what is and isn’t included, and what costs extra.

Things to Consider

Location

There are various things to consider while looking for your ideal funeral director, such as the locations between the funeral home, where the funeral ceremony is being held, the cemetery (if you have opted for a burial) and where any wakes or receptions will take place.

Alongside this is considering how easily the other funeral attendees can get to each location.

Funeral Type

If you’re the sole next of kin but unsure of what the deceased would have wanted, consider asking other family and friends for their input. You may be able to come up with a funeral plan/type together.

A lot of funeral homes are multi-faith, but you may need to check if the particular funeral home you’re looking for provides the type of funeral you want, according to your/the deceased’s religion.

You may also opt for alternatives like a non-traditional or non-religious celebration of life ceremony, or a green, eco-friendly funeral.

Cost and Financial Help

If there’s no pre-paid plan or any other type of plan in place, you may be paying a large amount for the funeral. If money is an issue, then look for and compare funeral directors that offer financial plans or support.

Funeral costs are important to consider as they can be expensive, and costs continue to rise. Even an unattended funeral, also known as a direct cremation, costs at least £1000. You could go for this option, or a simple burial ceremony (depending on beliefs and wishes regarding burial or cremation) and then pay respects in your own way.

Support and Empathy

At this difficult time, you need a funeral director that will be empathetic and knowledgeable, and not just a business or service.

A good funeral director doesn’t just offer funeral services. They should be sympathetic, sensitive and listen to your needs. They should be able to make you feel comfortable and supported, leaving you confident they can provide a service that pays a perfect tribute.