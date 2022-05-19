IMVU is a social networking site that allows its users to create 3D avatars, play games, chat and interact with other players.

Founded in 2004, the website has millions of active users, with US accounting for more than 60% of the total users.

Additionally, the platform is rated one of the top 10 social networking apps and one of the top 3 grossing apps in the App Store.

While using IMVU, you can customize your virtual avatar by buying clothing and accessories with IMVU credits. These credits work as a platform currency, and you can buy any item with these credits.

To use these credits, you’ll first need to buy them. However, there are several other ways through which you can earn free IMVU Credits.

If you’re also thinking of joining this social networking site, read this article till the end to learn about IMVU credits and how to earn them.

What Are IMVU Credits?

Credits are essential for living a lavishing life on IMVU metaverse. In addition, these credits can be used to purchase in-game items.

You can customize your virtual avatar’s appearance by buying new clothes, accessories, skins, or hairstyles with IMVU credits.

Additionally, you can buy a pet or a home using these credits. But the problem is these credits are very expensive to buy.

For 5000 credits, you’ll need to pay $5. However, you can get a good discount when you buy more than 15,000 credits.

For instance, to buy 50,000 credits, you’ll need to pay $44.95, and 3,00,000 credits will cost you $200.

How to Earn Free IMVU Credits?

To earn free credits on IMVU, you’ll need to do some simple tasks like watching videos, inviting friends, or answering surveys. You can do that easily on FreeCash.com.

This process may take less time, making it inconvenient for teenagers or students. Here’s a list of all possible ways to earn free IMVU credits.

Login Rewards:

The site offers a 30-day login reward for new users, meaning you’ll get promo credits on every fifth consecutive login day.

On the other hand, if you miss logging in for even one day, you can’t get a reward for that particular day. These rewards are one of the easiest ways to earn free IMVU credits.

Complete Offers:

You can earn up to 2000+ IMVU credits by just completing ongoing and upcoming offers from partners. These offers keep updated regularly, depending on your location.

To get new offers, check the event section frequently.

Join Contests:

IMVU hosts several contents on a regular basis. To earn free IMVU credits, participate in these contests and show your skills.

Completing these contests can help you earn site credits. You can use these credits to buy accessories for your 3D avatar.

Watch Sponsor’s Videos:

This social networking site has partnered with many companies around the world. In addition, the site has integrated its partner’s videos into its library.

You can watch these videos and earn free IMVU credits. Whenever you watch sponsored videos without skipping, the site will give your free credits. These videos keep updating regularly.

Try Your Luck by Spinning the Wheel:

To get free credits on IMVU, you can try your luck by spinning the daily wheel. All you need to do is to log in to your account. However, you can spin the wheel only once a day.

Take Part in Survey:

IMVU lets its users take part in daily surveys. You earn by simply answering the questions. After completing these surveys, you can get up to 200+ coins.

These surveys are updated on a regular basis. The more you participate in these surveys, the more your chances are to win free IMVU credits.

Host Chat Room:

On this social networking platform, you can host a live chat room, where you can invite other users to join you in tipping (a live chat room).

You can earn up to 500+ coins by hosting a live chat room. Also, you can get free gift coins from other users.

Join Peer Review Program:

Get free IMVU credits by just reviewing the products. For each and every review, you can get 5 coins and up to 45 extra coins as promotional credits.

Earn Virtual Credits by Inviting Friends:

IMVU lets you earn free credits by just inviting your friends to this social networking site. You can earn up to 500+ coins for each referral.

Join Creator Program:

Join the creator program to earn free IMVU credits. You can earn millions of dollars by creating your digital avatar and selling it to other users.

Participate in Giveaways:

One of the best ways to earn free IMVU credits is to participate in giveaways and contests. You can participate in many giveaways offers that change on a daily or weekly basis.

What are the Other Ways to Earn Free IMVU Credits?

Apart from all these aforementioned methods of earning free IMVU credits, there are several other ways too. Complete all these tasks listed below to get overwhelming rewards coins:

Verify email.

Turn on notification.

Enable Two-factor Authentication.

Buy Accessories

Post to your feed.

Send Vcoin.

Buy Vcoin.

Visit gigs marketplace.

Send a gift.

Decorate your room.

Become a greeter.

Become a creator.

Register by email.

Register your DOB.

Create your account.

Download IMVU

Login to your dashboard.

Got to shop.

Go to inventory.

Go to chat.

Send a chat room message.

Complete top 10 rewards.

Free credits.

Follow someone.

Add a friend.

Get upgraded.

Complete a survey.

Watch a video.

Complete an offer.

Visit recommended rooms.

Revenue universal global survey.

Daily spin ready.

Daily login reward.

Conclusion:

Not everyone can buy IMVU credits with their hard-earned money. So, we have listed a few ways to earn free IMVU credits for your assistance.

These methods are totally legal and will help you earn free IMVU credits without even spending a penny. On the other hand, we recommend you beware of fraudulent hacks that deliver false promises.

Talking about this popular social networking site, IMVU is a great option for social media enthusiasts. Users can create 3D avatars, play games, chat and interact with other players.