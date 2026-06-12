Gilson Gray, the UK’s fastest-growing law firm, has appointed seasoned corporate lawyer Peter Millican as partner in its London office, further reinforcing the firm’s presence in the capital and supporting its continued expansion across the UK.

In his new role, Peter will support the ongoing development of Gilson Gray’s London corporate offering, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity and corporate finance transactions. He will work closely with clients across the engineering, oil and gas, and renewable sectors, while also advising on a broad range of commercial matters. Alongside this, he will collaborate with colleagues across the firm to raise Gilson Gray’s profile and build strategic relationships across the London and wider UK market.

With 30 years’ experience in corporate law, Peter joins from Sherrards, where he held the position of corporate partner leading on a wide range of transactions, including M&A, venture capital and banking matters.

The appointment marks a key step in Gilson Gray’s continued expansion across England and follows a series of senior hires within its London office, including Paul Madden as head of London office, Linda Pope as head of family law for England and Steven Eckett as head of Employment for England.

Glen Gilson, chairman and managing partner at Gilson Gray, said: “Peter brings a wealth of experience across corporate law, combined with a history of strong leadership and client delivery. His appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in high-quality talent as we continue to expand our presence in London. We are delighted to welcome him to the team.”

Paul Madden, head of London office, said: “The London team is delighted that Peter has joined us. His appointment greatly strengthens our corporate offering and is yet further example of the firm’s commitment to growth. While the Gilson Gray network already boasts an impressive client base, Peter’s experience and ability will help us to win an ever-increasing share of work in the corporate space.”

With close to 500 employees across offices in London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee, East Lothian, Aberdeen, Lincoln and Angus, Gilson Gray continues to expand nationwide whilst maintaining the agility, culture, and client-first approach that defines the firm. Its growth has been matched by multiple industry recognitions, including winning Firm of the Year at The Herald Law Awards, being shortlisted for Legal Firm of the Year at the recent British Business Awards and earning a shortlist place for Firm of the Year (over 250 employees) at the Scottish Legal Awards.

Peter added: “Gilson Gray has a clear sense of direction and a strong growth strategy. The firm’s culture also aligns closely with my own approach to delivering pragmatic legal advice. I’m looking forward to working with colleagues across the business to continue building a strong corporate practice in London.”