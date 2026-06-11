Powered by TCL’s latest SQD-Mini LED breakthrough, the new lineup brings exceptional brightness, cinematic colour precision, advanced halo control, and Audio by Bang & Olufsen to consumers across the UAE.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 15, 2026. TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world’s No.1 Mini LED and Ultra Large Screen TV Brand (75″+)¹, has officially unveiled its 2026 SQD-Mini LED TV lineup in the UAE, introducing the new C7L, C8L, and flagship X11L during an exclusive media launch event in Dubai.

The launch marks a significant milestone for TCL in the region, bringing its next-generation SQD-Mini LED technology to UAE consumers through a lineup engineered to redefine brightness, colour purity, contrast precision, and the large-screen entertainment experience. Guests had the opportunity to experience first-hand how the 2026 premium TV range transforms movies, sports, console gaming, and everyday home viewing through dedicated interactive zones designed to showcase the full breadth of the new lineup’s capabilities.

“As the Global No.1 Mini LED and Ultra Large Screen TV brand, TCL remains committed to pushing the boundaries of premium display innovation. With the launch of our 2026 SQD-Mini LED TV lineup in the UAE, we are proud to introduce the C7L, C8L, and X11L to consumers across the region, delivering exceptional brightness, cinematic colour precision, advanced halo control, and immersive Audio by Bang & Olufsen across every premium viewing tier,” said Vic Shen, General Manager, TCL Middle East.

Advancing Display Technology with SQD-Mini LED

Central to the new lineup is TCL’s SQD-Mini LED technology, representing a meaningful evolution beyond traditional QD-Mini LED. By combining a highly refined Mini LED backlight architecture with advanced quantum dot materials and proprietary panel optimisation, SQD-Mini LED improves the way light is translated into colour, enhancing both precision and stability across different viewing conditions.

Unlike conventional approaches that rely primarily on adjusting the backlight alone, SQD-Mini LED optimises the interaction between the blue Mini LED backlight, the quantum dot layer, and the colour filter system. This enables greater colour purity, improved light efficiency, and reduced colour crosstalk, resulting in a wider and more stable colour gamut, peak brightness of up to 10,000 nits and more than 20,000 local dimming zones in flagship models, deeper blacks with significantly reduced blooming, and more consistent performance across ultra-large screen sizes. The technology also delivers enhanced long-term panel durability without the risk of permanent burn-in.

A Portfolio Engineered for Every Premium Viewer

The 2026 lineup spans three distinct tiers, each designed to meet a different level of premium viewing ambition. The C7L SQD-Mini LED TV (Brilliance brought closer) serves as the entry point into the new generation of SQD-Mini LED viewing, combining elevated brightness, rich colour depth, smooth motion with a 144Hz native refresh rate and a Game Accelerator supporting variable refresh rates of up to 288Hz, making it equally suited to sports viewing, gaming, and family entertainment. It is available in sizes from 65 to 98 inches.

Stepping up, the C8L SQD-Mini LED TV pushes performance further with TCL’s WHVA 2.0 Ultra Panel, enhanced dimming precision, stronger contrast depth, and Audio by Bang & Olufsen, complemented by a Virtually ZeroBorder design that maximises the screen-to-body ratio for a near bezel-free experience. Available from 65 to 98 inches, it is designed for experience, making it ideal for movie lovers, sports fans, and consumers seeking a premium display upgrade.

At the apex of the range, the X11L SQD-Mini LED TV represents TCL’s ultimate flagship vision. Combining breakthrough 10,000 nits peak brightness, over 20,000 local dimming zones, and the most immersive Audio by Bang & Olufsen, the X11L features a Virtually ZeroBorder design that creates a seamless, edge-to-edge viewing experience, supported by a flat-thin profile of approximately 2cm at its thinnest point in select models. Available in 75, 85, and 98 inches, it is positioned as a true statement piece in premium home entertainment.

Meeting the Evolving Demands of UAE Consumers

The launch comes at a defining moment for the UAE’s consumer electronics market. Demand for large-screen premium televisions is accelerating, with consumers increasingly seeking 75-inch-plus displays capable of delivering cinematic sports viewing, immersive gaming, and connected smart home experiences. As one of the region’s most dynamic technology markets, the UAE presents a natural home for TCL’s most ambitious display innovation, and the 2026 SQD-Mini LED TV lineup is strategically positioned to meet the evolving expectations of consumers who demand bigger, brighter, and more immersive entertainment.

With the 2026 lineup now available across the UAE, TCL SQD-Mini LED TVs continue to strengthen the brand’s position as the leading force in premium home entertainment, bringing the future of large-screen viewing to UAE consumers through a portfolio that spans premium value, flagship excellence, and the ultimate viewing experience.

The TCL C7L, C8L, and X11L are available across the UAE via leading retail and e-commerce partners.

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and a leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specialises in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more.

Source: AETOSWire

For media queries, please contact:

Mayukh Sikdar

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

¹ Source: OMDIA 2025, Global TV Brand Ranking by Mini LED and Ultra Large Screen TVs (75″+).